Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Deferred Agreement Accepted In Hidden Camera Case
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has accepted a Deferred Agreement for Joseph Girard, who was charged in Sawyer County Circuit Court in July 2021 with placing a hidden surveillance camera in the bedroom of another individual and capturing intimate videos of that person. Read the full story below... DrydenWire Insider.
drydenwire.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In One Death, Others With Serious Injuries
POLK COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle crash in Polk County has resulted in one death and severe injuries to others, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:56p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a 3-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th ave in the town of Alden.
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
WEAU-TV 13
Teen Speaks Out on Barron Co. Fatal Crash
Teen Charged in Crash Appears in Court Barron County. Teen Charged in Crash Appears in Court Barron County.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
WEAU-TV 13
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
Comments / 0