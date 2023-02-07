Read full article on original website
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
President Biden Puts An End To Vaccination Mandate, Citizens Will No Longer Get Healthcare Benefits
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergency on May 11. That implies that after the declarations expire, many Americans may have to start paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
KSAT 12
In Mexico, US complaints help union organizing efforts
MEXICO CITY – It has been nearly two years since the United States began pressing Mexico over labor rights violations by using rapid dispute resolution methods contained in the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement. The administration of President Joe Biden has brought six such complaints and brags that, for...
