Deferred Agreement Accepted In Hidden Camera Case
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has accepted a Deferred Agreement for Joseph Girard, who was charged in Sawyer County Circuit Court in July 2021 with placing a hidden surveillance camera in the bedroom of another individual and capturing intimate videos of that person. Read the full story below... DrydenWire Insider.
Court Accepts Woman’s Plea Of Guilty On Fentanyl Charges
SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has accepted Justina Blackdeer’s plea of Guilty to fentanyl-related charges in Sawyer County stemming from a June 2022 traffic stop and sentenced her. Douglas Kagigebi was also arrested during that traffic stop and later sentenced on fentanyl-related convictions. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only...
Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
Man arrested for stabbing at local bar
A man was arrested for a stabbing incident at Get Hooked Bar.Photo byMy Sawyer County. A stabbing occurred at a bar in the Village of Radisson on February 3, 2023. At 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team, responded to the scene.
Voluntary Recall Issued For Lotts-A-Meat Products In Bloomer
MADISON, Wis. — Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats sold wholesale and at retail. Unless otherwise noted below, the recalled products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 398 and includes:. Honey Ham Stick-No Nitrite or Nit rate Added, 1...
