Tampa police investigating after pregnant mother found dead next to SUV

TAMPA (WFTS) — Tampa police are investigating after a pregnant mother was found dead next to a vehicle with a sleeping toddler inside.

Police said the victim, identified as 22-year-old Alana Sims, was found with “ upper body trauma ” on Jan. 30. Sims’ toddler son was found sleeping in his car seat uninjured.

Shahlevi Sims said her daughter, who was a quiet, loving, bright spirit, was expecting.

“It’s the most unbearable thing you can imagine can happen, happened,” Sims said.

“She was already pregnant, so my unborn grandchild, I miss her too; even if she wasn’t here, I’m still going to miss her,” she said.

In the midst of their grief, Alana’s family said they’re also giving thanks that her toddler was found safe.

“He’s among loved ones running around, and he’s running around, and he’s happy,” said Sims.

The family said they’re working to raise money to bury Alana, but they’re doing so with many unanswered questions about her death.

At this point, all Tampa Police have confirmed is that she was found with “upper body trauma.”

“We just want all this to come to a conclusion so we can close that chapter and begin a new chapter,” said Sims.

Tampa Police are asking for tips and surveillance videos that can help them figure out what happened to Alana.

Police say you can call TPD’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130. You can also send an anonymous tip through TPD’s Tip411 program.

If you would like to donate to the Sim’s family GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

This story was originally published Jan. 31 by WFTS in Tampa Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.