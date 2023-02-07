Mom charged with DUI following crash that killed her 5-year-old son, infant injured

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Troopers say a 5-year-old is dead and his mother is in jail following a weekend crash in Bartow County, Ga.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said troopers were called out to a wreck just before 5 a.m. Saturday along Gordon McCormick Road.

Investigators said Autumn Nicole Teems Clark, of Rockmart, Ga., went off the road into the grass median. The car then hit a culvert and overturned several times before stopping.

Clark’s son, Malich Clark, 5, was in the backseat and did not survive the crash.

Autumn Clark and a 1-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

GSP said Autumn Clark was arrested and charged with DUI and other traffic-related charges.

The infant was released to his father, GSP said.