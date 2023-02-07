DALTON, Mass. — The Finance Committee will join the Select Board at its meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. to discuss the school budget for fiscal 2024. "It's primarily as Joe Diver explained in the email is that we want to present a relatively united front, so to speak, when it comes to talking with the school district and also the seven-town Advisory Committee as to what we think where we're gonna land," Finance Committee Chair William A. Drosehn said at last week's meeting.

DALTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO