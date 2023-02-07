Read full article on original website
Dalton Finance, Select Board Plan School Budget Talks
DALTON, Mass. — The Finance Committee will join the Select Board at its meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. to discuss the school budget for fiscal 2024. "It's primarily as Joe Diver explained in the email is that we want to present a relatively united front, so to speak, when it comes to talking with the school district and also the seven-town Advisory Committee as to what we think where we're gonna land," Finance Committee Chair William A. Drosehn said at last week's meeting.
After 'Spirited' Debate, Williamstown CPC Sends 5 Requests to Town Meeting
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday voted to send town meeting five of the six applications for fiscal year 2024 funding. But the last substantive votes of the night were preceded by a lengthy debate among committee members about how to balance the funds sought in the largest applications against the panel's stated goal to carry over 10 percent of its available funds to FY25.
Williamstown Fire District Panel Talks Station Tax Impact
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — With fewer than three weeks left until a special Fire District meeting to decide whether to build a new station on Main Street, a district committee Thursday talked publicly for the first time about the potential property tax implications. Jeffrey Thomas, the chair of the district's...
Dalton Finance Committee Recommends Adding Part-Time Clerk
DALTON, Mass. — The Finance Committee voted to recommend a number of fiscal 2024 department and office budgets during its meeting on Wednesday night. One of the smallest increases may be for the town moderator, a line item projected to increase 2.09 percent, or $9. That $9 will bring the moderator's pay to $439 with another $100 for training, travel and lodging and dues and memberships for a total budget of $539.
Mount Greylock Sending Field Project Bonding Question to Towns
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee on Thursday decided to begin the process of sending a bond authorization vote to its member towns' annual town meetings this spring in order to finance a track and field project at the middle-high school. In a vote of 6-1,...
10x10 Returns for 12th Annual Festival
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County business and organizations joining forces with Pittsfield's Office of Cultural Development to host the 12th annual 10x10 Festival. Beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, Feb. 26 festivalgoers have the opportunity to choose from more than 50 events to celebrate the winter season. For the...
City of Pittsfield: February flu clinics
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The city of Pittsfield's Health Department will be hosting two public flu clinics in Pittsfield for anyone seeking flu vaccinations. The first clinic will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Epworth Arms Apartments, 350 West St. The second clinic will be held...
Recent Grants and Donations to BAAMS
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies, Inc., (BAAMS) announced it has recently garnered support from several donors and foundations, all contributing to the expansion of its mission and increasing its ability to serve more young music students from Berkshire County and beyond. A donation...
Adams Eyes Park Street Reconstruction, Future Paving Projects
ADAMS, Mass. — The town is planning for about $1.6 million in paving and road construction including reconstruction of Park Street this year. About half would be done with Community Development Block Grants, which the town will be applying for in March. The work on Park Street and along Columbia Street is estimated at $800,000 and will be funded through state funds including Chapter 90.
First Congregational Church 'Share the Love' Returns This Valentine's Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — In February 2022, the First Congregational Church North Adams (FCCNA) raised $5,100. to help our neighbors in need at Berkshire Food Project, Louison House, and the Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry. The Valentine's Day, FCCNA invites Berkshire County residents to contribute again. For every...
Berkshire County Historical Melville Fellows To Present Written Works
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Feb. 16, Berkshire County Historical Society 2022-23 Melville Fellows Ashton Bird and Josie Overbook, both students at Berkshire Community College, will present readings of original works created during their time at Arrowhead as part of Pittsfield's 10 x 10 Winter Upstreet Arts Festival. The...
Community Contra Dance in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The North Berkshire Community contra dance is resuming with live music by New England fiddler George Wilson and Selma Kaplan on keyboard, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the First Congregational Church. Dave Eisenstadter will call (teach) all the dances. According to a press release:. A talented,...
Valentine's Day Fundraiser Shows Love to Pittsfield Artist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The community is rallying around a local artist in need of a heart transplant with a Valentine's Day fundraiser. On Tuesday, the "Give a Heart" event to benefit Mike Carty will run from 5 to midnight at Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street. It will include live music, raffles, and mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol as guest bartenders.
Veteran Spotlight: Navy Veteran Rick O'Neill
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Rick O'Neill served his country in the Navy as an aviation mechanic, third class from 1967–1971. The Pittsfield native enlisted at the age of 19. "I worked on stock cars, helping a guy named Walter Pollart. Turns out he was a. Navy recruiter," he said...
Williams Men's Basketball Wins, Claims Top Seed in League Tourney
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The Williams College men's basketball team Sunday defeated Connecticut College, 86-46, to secure the top seed in the upcoming NESCAC Championship tournament. Williams took a 41-13 lead at half-time and never looked back in improving to 21-3 overall and 7-3 in the league. It ended up...
Arce-Jackson Leads Generals Past West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Keanu Arce-Jackson scored 19 points Friday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 52-37 win over West Springfield. The Generals jumped out to a 25-14 lead at half-time en route to their fourth straight win. Carter Mungin scored 10 points, and Patrick Brennan...
Pittsfield Girls Hang 100 on East Longmeadow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 27 points Saturday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 100-39 win over East Longmeadow. Charlotte Goodnow had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also passed out six assists. Kyanna Summers had a team-high seven assists while scoring...
Authorities Investigating Adams Burglary
ADAMS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering incident that resulted in injuries. Police Chief Scott Kelley said he could not give much information on the incident as the investigation is ongoing and multiple jurisdictions are involved. "There had been a breaking and entering and there were...
Taconic Boys Roll Over Westfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 24 points, and the Taconic boys basketball team Saturday scored 31 points in the third quarter en route to a 95-38 win over Westfield. Maimoudou Bamba scored 18 points, and Cesar Santos had 16 for the Thunder. Steve Patch scored nine, and Jamal...
Brown Leads Generals Past Agawam
AGAWAM, Mass. – Da’Sean Brown scored 25 points, and the Pittsfield boys basketball team broke open a close game in the second half to take a 78-59 win over Agawam on Saturday. The Generals outscored their hosts, 27-17, in the third quarter to open a 60-50 lead. Brown...
