ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Madison Twp. trustee facing criminal charges resigns after court appearance

By Lauren Pack | Journal-News
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23S4TM_0kf5SgoE00

Madison Twp. Trustee Alan V. Daniel, who is facing multiple criminal charges of alleged misuse of his elected office, resigned following a court appearance Monday morning, according to prosecutors.

Daniel, 76, was in Butler County Common Pleas Court in September, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was indicted by a grand jury on seven counts, including charges for having an unlawful interest in a public contract and using or authorizing the use of his authority or influence of his office to secure anything of value.

On Monday, Daniel was back in court, where Judge Greg Stephens continued the case for one week. A change of plea on Feb. 13 is possible.

Daniel is free on his own recognizance.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said shortly after the hearing, he received Daniel’s resignation from the board of trustees.

Specifically, Daniel is charged with three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony, and four counts of use of authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Prosecutors and Butler County Sheriff’s Office detectives allege Daniel participated as a voting member of the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals and as a voting member of the Board of Madison Twp. Trustees in things that benefited him personally and/or a member of his family. Daniel previously resigned from the county board of zoning appeals.

Daniel had been an elected Madison Twp. trustee for approximately 29 years. The investigation leading to the indictment was conducted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the investigation and referral for prosecution by the Ohio Ethics Commission. Both entities worked on the investigation for more than a year.

An audit was released in July that was critical of the township’s finances, including citations that two trustees had improperly voted on legislation that involved relatives.

The audit said Daniel voted on 36 road department ordinances in 2018 and 2019 when he should have abstained because his son Todd Daniel is road supervisor.

Last year, a complaint was filed with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office alleging Daniel voted on several zoning variances for properties his son, Todd Daniel, owned at the corner of Keister and Middletown Germantown roads, clearing the way for a new Dollar General store.

Daniel held the mortgage on the two properties in question that were owned by his son at the time of the BZA vote. If he had not participated in the vote it would not have passed for lack of a quorum on the board.

READ MORE
Householder attorney suggests Judge Black has 'personal animosity' in historic public corruption trial
Butler County elected official indicted on corruption-related charges
Madison Twp. trustee pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Comments / 5

Rick Davis
5d ago

this has been a common thing in Butler County I wonder who else is doing it it ain't been caught yet

Reply
3
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Former ODJFS employee, 3 others charged for unemployment fraud

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A former employee with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and three other people were indicted Friday on theft, bribery and fraud charges. According to the assisting prosecuting attorney in Hamilton County, Donesha Shepard was hired in 2021 and she was responsible for...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

One dead in Hanover Township fire

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported a structure fire at a residence in Hanover Township Saturday evening, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones. Sheriff Jones said that road patrol units arrived at a residence on Round Hill Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
boonecountydailynews.com

An Inside Look at the Clinton County Morgue

The County Coroner is an elected official with many responsibilities with the foremost being the oversight of an investigation and certification of a variety of deaths within the Coroner’s jurisdiction for legal or public health interest. For years, Clinton County did not have an official morgue of its own...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy