One dead in shooting at New Tampa apartment complex

By Tony Marrero
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
One person was killed Monday in a shooting at the Andover Place at Cross Creek apartments in New Tampa, deputies said. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

One person was killed in a shooting at a New Tampa apartment complex Monday night, deputies said.

Deputies were called to the Andover Place at Cross Creek complex at 10328 Venitia Real Ave. about 11:27 p.m. and found one person who had been fatally shot, according to a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, the spokesperson said. No other details were immediately available.

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

