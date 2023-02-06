Read full article on original website
Recall alert: Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry including Vienna Sausages
Conagra and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have announced the recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products.
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
Snacks and other food items banned in the US
These 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States.
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Healthline
How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?
In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products
WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
Major recall announced for sausage, salami products
🚨 Potentially contaminated items were shipped to retailers nationwide. 🚨 Brands such as Boar's Head and Del Duca are impacted. 🚨 As of now, there are no reports of related illness. U.S. officials are urging the public to trash or return a list of ready-to-eat sausage products...
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Cheeseburgers and steaks are about to get more expensive because there just aren't enough cows
The US cow population fell 3% last year while beef cows decreased to their lowest level since 1962, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Chocolate Cake Recall Extended to US After Metal Objects Discovered Inside
Almondy's recall of certain Almondy chocolate cakes has been extended. After first issuing the recall in December 2022, the company on Jan. 25 extended the initial recall in England, Scotland, and Wales to now include the United States, according to a notice shared to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website. The recalled cakes were sold at IKEA stores in all affected locations.
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New York
In the early morning of Monday, February 6 of the present year, an earthquake occurred in the west of the territory of New York in the United States. The consequences of the natural phenomenon did not show any major damage, but the residents were very concerned.
Some Fabuloso cleaners recalled for bacterial contamination
Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner because of possible bacterial contamination.The cleaners were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart and other major retailers, as well as online at Amazon.com elsewhere, between December 2022 and January 2023. The manufacturer is recalling an additional 56,000 units sold in Canada.The cleaners could be contaminated with Pseudomonas bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the manufacturer. Pseudomonas,which are present in soil and water, pose a threat to people with weakened immune systems, lung conditions or who use external medical devices,...
Fresh Ideation recalls hundreds of foods over listeria risk
More than 400 food items sold under dozens of brands names, including Bistro to Go and Fresh Creative Cuisine, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to manufacturer Fresh Ideation Food Group.The recalled items are from Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation and were sold from January 24 through January 30, the company said in a statement on Friday posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The products were sold in locations including retail stores and vending machines in nine states and the District of Columbia. The states are:ConnecticutMarylandMassachusettsNew JerseyNew York North CarolinaPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaVirginiaAll the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label...
Fabuloso Recall: Full Details on the Concerning Findings
The Colgate-Palmolive Company has recalled nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso in a sweeping multi-country recall. The recall, including 4.9 million bottles of the multi-purpose cleaner in the United States and about 56,000 in Canada, was issued on Feb. 8 over a risk of bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Earthquake in UK as residents report houses shaking and loud rumbling
Residents across Essex have reported being awoken by “shaking” and “loud rumbling” after an earthquake struck at 5.05am on Thursday.The British Geological Society (BGS) confirmed that the 2.6 magnitude quake occurred in Bicknacre, southeast of Chelsmford, at a depth of around 9km. Tremors were reported by communities across Runwell, South Woodham Ferrers and Bicknacre.One resident told the BGS that the event “was like an underground train going under our bungalow”, with others describing that it “felt like a piece of large furniture had fallen over”.Four miles south of the epicentre, Darren Draper felt the earthquake in South Woodham Ferrers....
foodsafetynews.com
Sampling shows the limited impact of the Danish Listeria campaign
A Danish campaign to tackle Listeria after a large outbreak doesn’t appear to have worked, based on the recently released findings of a study. The awareness campaign was a risk communication strategy aimed at reducing Listeria. However, the study showed the prevalence of Listeria monocytogenes in high-risk RTE facilities was largely unchanged between 2016 and 2020. Also, cases of listeriosis went up from 39 in 2016 to 86 in 2022.
