Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
Related
This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Brooklyn
If you follow the NBA, chances are, you’ve got an opinion about Kevin Durant. Of course, his basketball ability is undeniable. Durant is one of the purest offensive forces the game has ever seen. His combination of height and guard skills is practically unmatched in league history. Still, he’s...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA star Ja Morant’s friend banned from Grizzlies arena after league probed laser-pointing claims
The NBA released a statement following an investigation into an altercation that occurred between Ja Morant's associates and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 after their game.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
A New Era: Kyrie Irving Shines in Mavs Debut, Delivers Big Win vs. Clippers
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks debut in a road matchup against the LA Clippers, leading the team to a victory without Luka Doncic.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 02.07.23 (Bulls at Grizzlies)
The Chicago Bulls (26-27) complete the second half of a back-to-back this evening down in Memphis, taking on the Grizzlies (32-21) in the first of two games between them this season. The Bulls come in on a high note after thumping the San Antonio Spurs last night, 128-104, at the...
Clayton News Daily
Magic send C Mo Bamba to Lakers for G Patrick Beverley, pick
Center Mo Bamba is heading from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers, giving Los Angeles another option in the frontcourt, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, the Magic will receive veteran guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick. Orlando will be the fifth NBA stop for Beverley, who is in his 11th season.
Chicago Bulls list DeMar DeRozan as "questionable" to play vs. Brooklyn Nets, Alex Caruso is "probable"
The Chicago Bulls might be without DeMar DeRozan against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
Clayton News Daily
Damian Lillard's triple-double propels Blazers past Warriors
Damian Lillard had 33 points as part of a triple-double and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled Klay Thompson's birthday with a 125-122 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Jordan Poole had a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, including a 3-pointer that put the visitors up...
Clayton News Daily
Blazers acquire Matisse Thybulle in 3-team deal with 76ers, Hornets
The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle as a part of a three-team trade that also involves the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported on Thursday. Per the report, the Sixers received Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels in the deal, while Charlotte acquired guard Svi Mykhailiuk and "multiple" second-round picks.
Clayton News Daily
Kings edge Rockets to complete season sweep
De'Aaron Fox sank three free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings completed a season sweep of the host Houston Rockets with a 130-128 victory on Wednesday. Fox (31 points, 11 assists) absorbed a foul from Eric Gordon after Malik Monk stole an inbounds pass from Alperen Sengun...
Clayton News Daily
In Mavs debut, Kyrie Irving scores 24 to lead win over Clippers
Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and dished out five assists in his Dallas Mavericks debut and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points to power a 110-104 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Irving, who was officially acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, was 9 of 17...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Nuggets acquire C Thomas Bryant, trade G Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers and traded guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers on Thursday. The Nuggets are sending shooting guard Davon Reed and three second-round picks to the Lakers, and they'll receive 2024 and 2025 second-round picks from the Clippers. Bryant, 25,...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Clips get Eric Gordon, ship John Wall in 3-team swap
The Los Angeles Clippers shipped out John Wall and Luke Kennard in exchange for fellow guard Eric Gordon as part of a three-team trade, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday. Wall goes to the Rockets while Kennard goes to the Memphis Grizzlies, per the reports. The Rockets also get guard...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Blazers deal G Gary Payton II back to Warriors
Six months after he left the Golden State Warriors and signed a multi-year free-agent deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, guard Gary Payton II will return to the Bay Area. Payton was dealt just before Thursday's trade deadline, ESPN reported, with the Blazers receiving five second-round draft picks in return. The deal also reportedly included the Detroit Pistons, who will send forward Kevin Knox to the Trail Blazers.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Clippers trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
The Los Angeles Clippers acquired big man Mason Plumlee from Charlotte in exchange for shooting guard Reggie Jackson, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Hornets also get a 2028 second-round pick, per the reports. Plumlee, 32, is averaging 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in 56 starts for the Hornets this season,...
Clayton News Daily
Report: OKC trading Darius Bazley to Suns for Dario Saric
The Phoenix Suns are acquiring Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dario Saric and a second-round pick, The Athletic reported Thursday. Saric, 28, is averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 37 games (12 starts) for Phoenix this season. He missed all of 2021-22 with an ACL injury. He was selected No. 12 overall in the 2014 draft.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Celtics acquire C Mike Muscala from Thunder
Boston acquired big man Mike Muscala from Oklahoma City on Thursday, The Athletic reported. The Thunder received forward Justin Jackson and two second-round draft picks in exchange, per the report. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Muscala, 31, is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds and...
Comments / 0