Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WAFB.com
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sexual violence is a public health crisis in Louisiana that must be...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
Both insurance-related bills from special session signed into law by governor. On Thursday, Feb. 2 both bills stood the test before the Senate Finance Committee, leaving them with one more hurdle to get through. AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WAFB.com
BR animal shelter continues to face serious overcrowding issues
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 1 hour ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
WAFB.com
Items up for vote at EBR Metro Council Feb. 8
Two teens arrested after elderly woman carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a carjacking that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, February 9. Updated: 9 hours ago. Matt Williams delivers Thursday's...
WAFB.com
Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at BR middle school; 6th grader arrested
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 1 hour ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
WAFB.com
SMART LIVING: 5 dirty secrets hiding in your hotel room
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 2 hours ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
WAFB.com
Jury selection starts for Oscar Lozada trial
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 2 hours ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
WAFB.com
What you need to know about cardiovascular disease
Fourteen-year-old Jaynalee Becerril was on her first-ever vacation to Orlando, when a nagging sore throat became unbearable. More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Updated: 9 hours ago. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new...
WAFB.com
Oscar Lozada trial to begin Monday
Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at BR middle school; 6th grader arrested. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a 6th grader was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, after several students ingested THC gummies. BR animal shelter continues to face serious overcrowding issues. Updated: 24 minutes...
WAFB.com
EBR Dept of Transportation narrows down 15 roadways to move traffic during I-10 widening project
Two teens arrested after elderly woman carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a carjacking that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, February 9. Updated: 9 hours ago. Matt Williams delivers Thursday's...
WAFB.com
Five shootings reported in Donaldsonville in 2023; leaders meeting
Prosecution begins to lay out case against Oscar Lozada after opening statements. AIDS quilt on SU campus is world’s largest community arts project. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. Both insurance-related bills from special session signed...
WAFB.com
Woman grateful to be alive after escaping alleged domestic assault that left camper in ashes, pets dead
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - New images and videos obtained by WAFB from Saturday, February 5 in Albany, give a glimpse of a tense domestic incident where a man allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, set their camper on fire, and shot and killed their four dogs. Ricky Lee Tullos, 31, was arrested...
Comments / 0