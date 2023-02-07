ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Waco Police searching for shooting suspect

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Saturday morning shooting. Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Flint Avenue around 6 a.m. They started investigating an aggravated assault after a man was shot in the abdomen.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police respond to aggravated assault

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two go to hospital after Heights beating and stabbing

Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – When Harker Heights Police responded to a reported disturbance with a stabbing, they found two men down – with both going to the hospital. The 9-1-1 call came at 8:13 a.m. Thursday, with officers responding to the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive near H-E-B. Officers were told there was a man down on the ground near some white work trucks or vans.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Myers arrested following LPD investigation

Former Lampasas High School basketball coach Mark Allen Myers has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with reports made in early January of “concerning communications” between himself and students. Mark Allen Myers, 61, turned himself in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning after warrants...
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

Kidnap victim escapes moving car, suspect found by Marshals

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted as a suspect in a 2022 Killeen kidnapping. Police say this was apparently broken up by a passerby. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found the suspect, identified as Trinity D’Paul Moses, in the 800 block of York Avenue. Moses was placed under arrest without incident, and was transported to the Killeen City Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
The Highlander

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman accused of break-in, holding gun to woman’s head

West, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old has been arrested, and is accused of breaking into an apartment in West and holding a gun to the head of the occupant. Amber Marie Jupe Montoya remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
WEST, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Felony charges following flight from DPS, repeat DWI and assault

Waco, Tx (FOX-44) – What would have been a routine traffic stop has turned into a 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges – including repeat DWIs and repeat charges of fleeing from law enforcement. Dustin John Garretson remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday – with bond not...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 14-year-old Nevaeh Norwood. Police say Nevaeh is about five feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. The girl was was last seen on Feb. 8 wearing a black...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Enhanced security measures top of mind at Cameron Park Zoo amid recent Dallas Zoo leopard escape, monkey theft incidents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are understandably concerned about zoo security following the recent Dallas Zoo incidents involving an escaped leopard and stolen monkeys. “It’s a little concerning because what kind of safety measures do they have that three animals were able to be stolen and or escaped?” Katie Assaf, a Houston-native visiting Cameron Park Zoo, said of the Dallas incidents.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of shooting his wife over questions he asked

Leroy, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a McLennan County man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over questions he was asking her. Rainer Joseph Hebert remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to an address Monday on Kirkland Hill Road, near Leroy in McLennan County, regarding a shooting.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
BELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy