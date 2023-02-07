ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 20

Charlos Sanchez
4d ago

1. That’s he’s the Boss! 2. Food on time 3. Clean the litter box, and just maybe he’ll treat you kindly!!!

Reply
12
Sharon Robinson
4d ago

My mom had fallen in her shower and her cat came Mewing at me and kept trying to get me to fallow her she wouldn’t quit so I fallowed there my 91 year old mom yelling for help and the cat was her rescuer .

Reply(3)
5
Danny Clem
5d ago

Cats are Ancient Majestic Creatures that are not fully domesticated! Fabulous Furry Friends!

Reply
13
Related
Julie Gaeta

Do You Still Want Your Ex Back? Here Are 6 Things Not To Do

But first, consider if they're worth fighting for. And sometimes, relationships should end. When my marriage was on the verge of divorce, I wanted to fight for us. But with time, I realized I was better off without him — especially after I found out he’d been cheating.
CNET

Why You Should Stop Sleeping With Your Pet

Getting your pet to sleep in their own bed or crate can be tough. They're warm and cuddly, and it feels impossible to say no to their adorable eyes when they try to jump into bed with you. With that being said, it might be for the best to keep them out of your bed.
Bustle

Surprising Things You Don't Realize You're Doing That Cause Your Dog To Behave Badly

Becoming a dog owner is one of the most rewarding jobs. But that doesn’t mean it’s always easy — especially when your pet is just a puppy. Thankfully, Bustle enlisted the help of top experts including professional dog trainers and veterinarians, who have all mastered the art of getting your pet to behave. The best part? Most of these tips are easy tricks that can be solved in no time.
Bridget Mulroy

Why Do Farts Smell & What Do They Mean?

Why do farts smell & what do they mean?Photo by(@GoodLifeStudio/iStock) It’s no mystery that everyone toots. If you or someone you know doesn’t pass gas, that should be cause for concern. The average person has between .5 and 1.5 L of gas ready to be released daily, this equates to about 20 farts a day!
Vision Pet Care

Cats and their Language

Have you ever been curious about how cats express their needs, emotions, and feelings to one another? Well, buckle up, because you're about to embark on an exciting journey into the captivating world of cat communication!
The US Sun

Pet owners issued warning over sharing a bed with their dog

DOG owners have been given a warning about sharing a bed with their pet pooch. The advice was issued by the experts at bed and mattress retailer Happy Beds as warmer days are getting closer with spring being on the horizon. Due to the warmer temperatures, dogs and cats will...
One Green Planet

Dog Found Abandoned with Heartbreaking Note Attached to Collar

An animal shelter in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shared a heartbreaking note that was found next to a dog wandering the streets. The dog, Lilo, was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter in Chattanooga after she was found by a local walking alone with her leash still attached. The note was attached to her collar and read,
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
msn.com

The 8 best dogs for seniors

Slide 1 of 9: Our choice of the best dogs for seniors is here to help if you are an older adult looking for a furry companion to share your life with. It's worth considering because owning a dog in your later years could genuinely change your life: Spending time with a beloved four-legged friend has been shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing serotonin in the brain (the 'feel-good chemical'). Meanwhile, other studies have shown that owning a dog doesn't just add to your happiness but also encourages you to lead a healthier lifestyle. Obviously, choosing to own a dog is a big decision. When it comes to finding a companion dog for this next stage in your life, there are a variety of things to consider. Everyone's life and mobility are different, so you need to mull over how active a dog you want, how much living space you will have to share with them and which breeds can adapt well to your lifestyle – certain breeds are more willing to match the temperament of their owners than others. So, without further ado, let's find the perfect companion for you to share your retirement with in our top 8 best dogs for seniors. By Jamie Middleton.
One Green Planet

Man Wakes Up From Nap to Find Stray Cat Snuggling With Him

A man was napping when he was startled awake, only to find a stray cat who he didn’t recognize napping with him on the couch. Ken Bragg fell asleep on his couch in the San Francisco Bay Area and found a stray cat snuggled up with him. “I had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy