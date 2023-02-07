Read full article on original website
Charlos Sanchez
4d ago
1. That’s he’s the Boss! 2. Food on time 3. Clean the litter box, and just maybe he’ll treat you kindly!!!
Sharon Robinson
4d ago
My mom had fallen in her shower and her cat came Mewing at me and kept trying to get me to fallow her she wouldn’t quit so I fallowed there my 91 year old mom yelling for help and the cat was her rescuer .
Danny Clem
5d ago
Cats are Ancient Majestic Creatures that are not fully domesticated! Fabulous Furry Friends!
