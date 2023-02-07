ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Mild start to the week

We have one more very mild day in store, then the bottom drops out and winter comes back for a while. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs on Tuesday, then the 30s on Wednesday, then the 20s on Thursday! We try to warm back up as we head towards the weekend. We have a chance for rain Tuesday, a rain/snow mix Wednesday, then a chance for snow Thursday.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Warm weekend, storms next week

Quite a bit going on in the forecast over the next 10 days. Take a look at the video (above) for all the details!. For Saturday, we’ll warm up and see highs 10-15 degrees above average! There will be plenty of sunshine and a gusty southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Another lovely forecast this weekend

We will close out the workweek on a much sunnier note. In fact, wall-to-wall sunshine is expected for the day on Friday. It will also be a few degrees warmer, and a lot less windy. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid-40s in Lincoln, with winds transitioning out of the S/SW at 3-8 mph by late afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Pups enjoy spring like weather at Lincoln dog park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – People took advantage of the spring like weather Sunday. Max E. Roper dog park was filled with parents and pups. But one special pup was at the park to celebrate his upcoming birthday. Dog father Elan Pittman says his dog Zeno is always excited to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln East secures 1st place team finish at districts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Boys Class A District 2 wrestling kicked off Saturday at Lincoln East High School. Several local schools participated all looking to punch their ticket to state. In individual results, Lincoln Southwest wrestlers had a strong showing collecting wins in three weight classes. Host school Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Huskers fail to get bats going in loss to South Dakota State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska softball fell to South Dakota State in the second game of the Houston Invitational on Friday. The Huskers lost 1-0 to the Jackrabbits, who scored with a Rozelyn Carillo home run in the first inning. Nebraska only had three hits against South Dakota State’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Weekend events in Lincoln: Super Bowl parties, live music and more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head for the highest title in the NFL. While both teams prepare for the game, a few local bars are preparing to host parties. Duffy’s Tavern at 14th...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska upsets Wisconsin in overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Derrick Walker had six of his 18 points in overtime, as Nebraska rallied from a 17-point second half deficit to defeat Wisconsin, 73-63, in overtime Saturday afternoon in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) trailed 63-61 after a Tyler Wahl basket with 4:09...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska continues trudge through Big Ten play with Wisconsin matchup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska basketball continues to battle through adversity as the season nears the end. On Friday, head coach Fred Hoiberg previewed Saturday’s matchup with Wisconsin, which is coming off a win against Penn State. He said the Huskers will need to play “strong” and not...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln artist showcases ‘VIS’ exhibition at Lux Center for the Arts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska native Artie Mack is striving to create images of inclusiveness through work inspired by the pandemic. “The pandemic really affected me a lot and having to start to isolate was really hard for me and it was just the way I could communicate to the world what I was going through,” they said.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Coca-Cola partners with Rosalía, on a new drink

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It is time to get your taste buds ready, Coca-Cola is about to release a new drink! Coca-Cola’s limited-edition flavor will be called Move and it will be a unique blend of bold and delicate flavors. The can will feature a QR code that...
klkntv.com

Tony Hawk raises money for Tyre Nichols skatepark

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legendary skateboarder, Tony Hawk, wants to help build a skatepark in Tyre Nichols’ honor. Hawk shared in an Instagram post that he is selling autographed pictures of himself along with BMX biker, Rick Thorne. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tyre Nichols...
MEMPHIS, NE
klkntv.com

Don’t want to walk alone? UNL Police will escort you around campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is reminding students that it will help them get around campus safely at night. In the Husker Safe Walk program, an officer will walk with students to ensure their safety. Capt. Aaron Pembleton of the UNLPD wants to make...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Inflation won’t give you a bigger tax refund this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As inflation pushes prices up, you may be expecting your tax refund to help you out. But experts say many are unaware of how inflation will impact that. “I think everybody was on this assumption that there was going to be some sort of a...
LINCOLN, NE

