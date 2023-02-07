Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
klkntv.com
Mild start to the week
We have one more very mild day in store, then the bottom drops out and winter comes back for a while. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs on Tuesday, then the 30s on Wednesday, then the 20s on Thursday! We try to warm back up as we head towards the weekend. We have a chance for rain Tuesday, a rain/snow mix Wednesday, then a chance for snow Thursday.
klkntv.com
Warm weekend, storms next week
Quite a bit going on in the forecast over the next 10 days. Take a look at the video (above) for all the details!. For Saturday, we’ll warm up and see highs 10-15 degrees above average! There will be plenty of sunshine and a gusty southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.
klkntv.com
Another lovely forecast this weekend
We will close out the workweek on a much sunnier note. In fact, wall-to-wall sunshine is expected for the day on Friday. It will also be a few degrees warmer, and a lot less windy. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid-40s in Lincoln, with winds transitioning out of the S/SW at 3-8 mph by late afternoon.
klkntv.com
Pups enjoy spring like weather at Lincoln dog park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – People took advantage of the spring like weather Sunday. Max E. Roper dog park was filled with parents and pups. But one special pup was at the park to celebrate his upcoming birthday. Dog father Elan Pittman says his dog Zeno is always excited to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln East secures 1st place team finish at districts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Boys Class A District 2 wrestling kicked off Saturday at Lincoln East High School. Several local schools participated all looking to punch their ticket to state. In individual results, Lincoln Southwest wrestlers had a strong showing collecting wins in three weight classes. Host school Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Huskers fail to get bats going in loss to South Dakota State
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska softball fell to South Dakota State in the second game of the Houston Invitational on Friday. The Huskers lost 1-0 to the Jackrabbits, who scored with a Rozelyn Carillo home run in the first inning. Nebraska only had three hits against South Dakota State’s...
klkntv.com
Weekend events in Lincoln: Super Bowl parties, live music and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head for the highest title in the NFL. While both teams prepare for the game, a few local bars are preparing to host parties. Duffy’s Tavern at 14th...
klkntv.com
Nebraska upsets Wisconsin in overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Derrick Walker had six of his 18 points in overtime, as Nebraska rallied from a 17-point second half deficit to defeat Wisconsin, 73-63, in overtime Saturday afternoon in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) trailed 63-61 after a Tyler Wahl basket with 4:09...
klkntv.com
Nebraska continues trudge through Big Ten play with Wisconsin matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska basketball continues to battle through adversity as the season nears the end. On Friday, head coach Fred Hoiberg previewed Saturday’s matchup with Wisconsin, which is coming off a win against Penn State. He said the Huskers will need to play “strong” and not...
klkntv.com
Lincoln artist showcases ‘VIS’ exhibition at Lux Center for the Arts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska native Artie Mack is striving to create images of inclusiveness through work inspired by the pandemic. “The pandemic really affected me a lot and having to start to isolate was really hard for me and it was just the way I could communicate to the world what I was going through,” they said.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: One dead, one seriously injured in North Lincoln crash Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 8:16 pm a single vehicle accident took place in North Lincoln, according to police. An SUV rolled into a field next to Hibner Stadium, near 14th and Cornhusker. LPD said, the driver was a 47-year-old male and the passenger was a 47-year-old female. Both...
klkntv.com
Lincoln residents celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s 214th birthday at the Nebraska History Museum
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska History Museum hosted a birthday celebration in honor of the 16th President, Abraham Lincoln on Saturday. Volunteers gave attendees an inside look at the former President’s life, with something to take away no matter how old you are. To help the younger...
klkntv.com
Home improvement experts say families are looking to expand despite rising costs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) —With spring just around the corner families in the Midwest are planning out future home improvements by visiting the Nebraska Builders Home and Garden show. Guest trickled into the venue to speak with local experts in the field about the best solutions to their expansions. Homeowner...
klkntv.com
Coca-Cola partners with Rosalía, on a new drink
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It is time to get your taste buds ready, Coca-Cola is about to release a new drink! Coca-Cola’s limited-edition flavor will be called Move and it will be a unique blend of bold and delicate flavors. The can will feature a QR code that...
klkntv.com
Tony Hawk raises money for Tyre Nichols skatepark
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legendary skateboarder, Tony Hawk, wants to help build a skatepark in Tyre Nichols’ honor. Hawk shared in an Instagram post that he is selling autographed pictures of himself along with BMX biker, Rick Thorne. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tyre Nichols...
klkntv.com
Don’t want to walk alone? UNL Police will escort you around campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is reminding students that it will help them get around campus safely at night. In the Husker Safe Walk program, an officer will walk with students to ensure their safety. Capt. Aaron Pembleton of the UNLPD wants to make...
klkntv.com
Inflation won’t give you a bigger tax refund this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As inflation pushes prices up, you may be expecting your tax refund to help you out. But experts say many are unaware of how inflation will impact that. “I think everybody was on this assumption that there was going to be some sort of a...
