It’s safe to say no one expected Doja Cat to wear just one dress during this year’s Grammy Awards. It just wouldn’t be in her character. The singer—who pulled out four distinctive looks for couture week just last month—consistently has a backlog of moments ready to see the light of the paparazzi at any given moment. So when she arrived at the 65th annual Grammys in a black vinyl Versace number Sunday night, it was clear there was more to come. And boy, did more come. After walking the red carpet, Doja slipped away. When she returned, she was a whole new Cat.

3 DAYS AGO