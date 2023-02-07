ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 9

Sylvia Thomas
5d ago

It’s very sad the world we live in that seniors are expected to live on nothing. Bills are not consider or the situation would be changed

Reply(2)
18
Marla Morris
5d ago

It would be nice if people could actually access services. They have shut down so many locations and people cannot even reach anyone when they need assistance. It is a disgrace.

Reply
4
Albany Herald

New ‘fix’ to state medical cannabis program clears legislative committee

ATLANTA — A Georgia House committee has approved legislation aimed at breaking a legal logjam that has held up the state’s medical marijuana program for years. House Bill 196, which has cleared the House Judiciary Committee, would expand the number of medical cannabis production licenses the state awards to 14, up from the current six.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

New GA Revenue Commissioner appointed by Governor

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment of the new State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Frank O’Connell will continue his service to the State of Georgia as State Revenue Commissioner. He has served as Interim Commissioner since November, 2022. “Frank...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed

Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgia lawmakers consider bill to crack down on gang violence

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on gangs and gang violence. This week Gov. Brian Kemp backed a bill that will make prison sentences harsher for gang-related crimes. No city is immune to gang violence or crime. It can happen anywhere. It’s even plaguing communities in Brunswick,...
GEORGIA STATE
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia continues to see increasing tax collections

(The Center Square) — Georgia's taxman continues to report increasing collections. The state's net tax collections for January were shy of $3 billion, an increase of 1.1% or $32.9 million from January 2022. Year-to-date, Georgia's net tax collections surpassed $18.8 billion, an increase of 5.6% or roughly $1 billion. Despite the overall increase, individual income tax collections decreased by roughly 4% or $70.1 million compared to last year. ...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

State tobacco tax increase gets bipartisan support

ATLANTA — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health. Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country —...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
GEORGIA STATE
Comments / 0

