ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower As Powell Rally Fades; Treasury Yields Hold Steady

Wall Street opened modestly lower Wednesday as traders faded yesterday's solid equity rally ahead of a $35 billion 10-year note auction later in the session. U.S. stocks nudged lower Wednesday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that indicated a balanced assessment of inflation and rate prospects in the world's biggest economy. Powell, who participated in a question-and-answer session...
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Wall Street dawns in 'bad' mood after Jerome Powell's inflation and interest rate comments

U.S. stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday, where investors continue to evaluate the comments made by Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve regarding the evolution of inflation and the level of interest rates. In local market operations, the S&P/BMV IPC, the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, rose 0.42 percent to 53,555.7 and the FTSE-BIVA of…
NASDAQ

Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
The Chronicles of Yesterday

The Wall Street Crash of 1929: How It Changed History!

It’s hard to imagine that the stock market crash of 1929, also known as Black Tuesday, occurred almost a century ago. But it did, and it changed the course of history forever. The Wall Street Crash of 1929 was the most devastating stock market crash in the United States, with millions of investors losing all of their investments. The impact marked the beginning of the Great Depression, which lasted nearly a decade. In this blog post, we’ll look at the Wall Street Crash of 1929, from its causes to its effects, and how it changed history.
WRAL News

Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields

NEW YORK — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank...
WWL-AMFM

Business: Blue-chips rally, cruise comeback

Stocks notched solid gains today, taking comfort in Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell not making any comments that might greatly alter the central bank’s interest-rate policy as it continues efforts to tame inflation.
CNBC

Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining

Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed's Waller sees no sign of "rapid" inflation decline

Inflation appears headed for further deceleration this year, but the central bank's battle to reach its 2% target "could be a long struggle" if monetary policy remains tighter for longer than expected, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said. "There are signs that food, energy and housing prices will moderate this year," Waller said Wednesday at an…
US News and World Report

Stocks Gain, Dollar Slips as Earnings, Economy Drive Sentiment

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global equity markets rallied and the dollar slid on Thursday as earnings from Walt Disney, Siemens and AstraZeneca dispelled investor worries about the economy and future pace of interest rate hikes, helping stocks advance to one-year highs in Europe. Wall Street surged after big gains in...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
37K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy