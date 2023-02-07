Read full article on original website
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Billionaire 'bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will likely push back on the market's narrative that it will soon cut interest rates
The bond market is signaling it believes the Fed will start cutting rates in the face of a recession. Gundlach sees the Fed dashing those hopes.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Bank of America 'still forecasting' 2023 recession: Fed action 'not enough,' exec warns
Bank of America Vice Chairman Keith Banks warns as the economy slows and margins get squeezed, costs will grow faster than revenues.
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Lower As Powell Rally Fades; Treasury Yields Hold Steady
Wall Street opened modestly lower Wednesday as traders faded yesterday's solid equity rally ahead of a $35 billion 10-year note auction later in the session. U.S. stocks nudged lower Wednesday, while the dollar retreated against its global peers, as investors parsed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that indicated a balanced assessment of inflation and rate prospects in the world's biggest economy. Powell, who participated in a question-and-answer session...
Jobs numbers are so high that the Fed won't support stocks by cutting rates until 2024, Goldman Sachs chief economist says
Friday's jobs report showed the US economy added 517,000 payrolls last month, more than twice the number predicted by analysts. That boom gives the Federal Reserve more scope to hike and hold interest rates high, according to Goldman Sachs' chief economist. "We do expect the Fed to do more than...
The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Joe Biden speaks to the nation tonight at a time of record low unemployment, rising wages, and diminishing fears of recession - facts the U.S. president is likely to trumpet as a sign his economic plans are working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wall Street dawns in 'bad' mood after Jerome Powell's inflation and interest rate comments
U.S. stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday, where investors continue to evaluate the comments made by Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve regarding the evolution of inflation and the level of interest rates. In local market operations, the S&P/BMV IPC, the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, rose 0.42 percent to 53,555.7 and the FTSE-BIVA of…
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
The dollar's steepest slump in over a decade is stalling as the Fed stands ready to push ahead with interest-rate increases
The dollar's steepest slump in more than a decade is stalling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of further interest rate hikes. Following the Fed's February 1 meeting, the greenback has rebounded by more than 2% from a 21-month low. Despite inflation cooling, a strong January jobs report suggests the...
The Wall Street Crash of 1929: How It Changed History!
It’s hard to imagine that the stock market crash of 1929, also known as Black Tuesday, occurred almost a century ago. But it did, and it changed the course of history forever. The Wall Street Crash of 1929 was the most devastating stock market crash in the United States, with millions of investors losing all of their investments. The impact marked the beginning of the Great Depression, which lasted nearly a decade. In this blog post, we’ll look at the Wall Street Crash of 1929, from its causes to its effects, and how it changed history.
Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
NEW YORK — Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank...
Business: Blue-chips rally, cruise comeback
Stocks notched solid gains today, taking comfort in Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell not making any comments that might greatly alter the central bank’s interest-rate policy as it continues efforts to tame inflation.
US stocks dip as investors further digest hawkish guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell
US stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with investors processing comments from Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve chair said Tuesday that benchmark rates will likely increase. On Wednesday, New York Fed President John Williams further echoed Powell's remarks. US stocks ticked down at the open on Wednesday, with investors reflecting worry...
Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. recession odds to 25% on strong labor market
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Monday it now sees a 25% probability of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months, down from a previous 35% forecast.
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
Fed's Waller sees no sign of "rapid" inflation decline
Inflation appears headed for further deceleration this year, but the central bank's battle to reach its 2% target "could be a long struggle" if monetary policy remains tighter for longer than expected, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said. "There are signs that food, energy and housing prices will moderate this year," Waller said Wednesday at an…
Stocks Gain, Dollar Slips as Earnings, Economy Drive Sentiment
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global equity markets rallied and the dollar slid on Thursday as earnings from Walt Disney, Siemens and AstraZeneca dispelled investor worries about the economy and future pace of interest rate hikes, helping stocks advance to one-year highs in Europe. Wall Street surged after big gains in...
