Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in CharlotteAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WBTV
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte
An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 on Saturday morning. The incident happened on I-485 near Exit 1, at South Tryon Street, on Wednesday afternoon. Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST. Access to...
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
WBTV
Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in east Charlotte on Sunday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road. It is currently unclear how the individual died. More...
WBTV
One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death. Updated: 6 hours ago. CATS bus drivers have also been vocal, demanding changes.
WBTV
Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus counties; wintry mix in mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County Sunday morning as rain continues across the area with a wintry mix in the mountains. That advisory goes until 7:30 a.m. Sunday. A Flood Advisory has also been issued for portions of Cabarrus County until 10:45...
WBTV
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
WBTV
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive. A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around...
WBTV
Rain and snow to move in this evening, overnight as temperatures drop off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next 24 hours will be very active as we track rain, sleet and snow moving into the Carolinas. After this storm system exits our area tomorrow night, we will have a few days of mild and tranquil conditions before we get back into an unsettled pattern towards the end of the week.
WBTV
Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. William McCarter was reported missing July 7 and almost two weeks later, his body was found in the woods. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 8 hours ago. The parents claim that...
WBTV
Cooking up business, one batch of fudge at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Success comes in big and small forms. A Union County woman has found that sweet success can come in small packages. QC Life’s Brian Stephenson has the story behind Iva Jean’s Fudge. Watch the video above to learn why Deborah Hanks is most...
WBTV
Seniors to return to living facility after more than a month displaced due to burst pipe
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors wanted answers after a burst water pipe forced some Mecklenburg County seniors out of their apartments for more than a month. After WBTV reached out Friday, the company that owns Holiday Willow Grove, Holiday by Atria, and Mecklenburg County said they would expedite the review and repair process.
WBTV
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January. Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to...
WBTV
Precipitation chances wind down ahead of mostly sunny start to workweek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure builds to our west, warm and pleasant conditions will return to the Carolinas to kick off the week. By Thursday and Friday, chances for rain will return in forecast as we track a cold front moving through the mid-Mississippi Valley. Monday: Mostly sunny,...
WBTV
Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death
The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:55...
WBTV
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
WBTV
It’s been a warmer winter. Does that mean worse allergies this spring?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is getting really close to hitting 400 days without any real measurable snowfall, as WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin and Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall recently reported. And while the Queen City could see at least some snow over the weekend, we’re still experiencing a warmer-than-normal winter.
WBTV
Rain, snow, chilly temperatures, wind all in the mix this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A whirlwind of weather is heading our way for the weekend!. First Alert Weather Day Today: PM Rain along and south of I-85 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: PM Heavy rain, temperatures dropping. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Transition to snow for some, cold and windy.
WBTV
Adorable! Check out the new otter pups at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For the second time in less than a year, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has welcomed some new otter pups!. We talked to the team from Fort Fisher back in August as they were asking for the community’s help in naming the three pups born last year.
WBTV
Two suspects in 2021 Lincoln County homicide arrested
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Residents of the Holiday Willow Grove facility were forced out for more than a month after a burst pipe. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 7 hours ago. The parents claim that...
Comments / 0