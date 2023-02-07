ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in east Charlotte on Sunday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road. It is currently unclear how the individual died. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville

One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive. A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility

Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. William McCarter was reported missing July 7 and almost two weeks later, his body was found in the woods.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Cooking up business, one batch of fudge at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Success comes in big and small forms. A Union County woman has found that sweet success can come in small packages. QC Life’s Brian Stephenson has the story behind Iva Jean’s Fudge. Watch the video above to learn why Deborah Hanks is most...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death

The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

It’s been a warmer winter. Does that mean worse allergies this spring?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is getting really close to hitting 400 days without any real measurable snowfall, as WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin and Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall recently reported. And while the Queen City could see at least some snow over the weekend, we’re still experiencing a warmer-than-normal winter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain, snow, chilly temperatures, wind all in the mix this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A whirlwind of weather is heading our way for the weekend!. First Alert Weather Day Today: PM Rain along and south of I-85 First Alert Weather Day Saturday: PM Heavy rain, temperatures dropping. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Transition to snow for some, cold and windy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two suspects in 2021 Lincoln County homicide arrested

Two suspects in 2021 Lincoln County homicide arrested

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Residents of the Holiday Willow Grove facility were forced out for more than a month after a burst pipe.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

