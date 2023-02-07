Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
WAFB.com
YOUR HEALTH: Pediatric cancer; Fighting for funding
Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s...
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
WAFB.com
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sexual violence is a public health crisis in Louisiana that must be...
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge dentist that seemingly disappeared out of nowhere last week is finally back at work after several WAFB reports. Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC says he had a minor surgical procedure done at the end of December and has been out ever since recovering.
WAFB.com
AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display at Southern
Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. YOUR HEALTH: Pediatric cancer; Fighting for funding. Fourteen-year-old Jaynalee Becerril was on her first-ever vacation to Orlando, when a nagging sore throat became unbearable. More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Updated: 10 hours...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
wwno.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
WAFB.com
SMART LIVING: 5 dirty secrets hiding in your hotel room
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 2 hours ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
theadvocate.com
See what's being built at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel
The Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel is building a 4,000-square-foot stand-alone laundry facility on its property. The building will open in May or June, said Blake Panepinto, vice president of operations for Stuart & Co., the Baton Rouge-based general contractor handling construction. The 256-room Renaissance hotel is located at 7000 Bluebonnet...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
theadvocate.com
Horse collapses, left to die in front of Southern University Law Center, officials say
A horse collapsed and died on the Southern University campus Monday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control and Rescue Center. Officials say someone rode the horse onto campus and fled when it collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. Animal control authorities are working...
In Houma & Thibodaux, WGNO delivers Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids delivered to schools in Houma
WAFB.com
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
Both insurance-related bills from special session signed into law by governor. On Thursday, Feb. 2 both bills stood the test before the Senate Finance Committee, leaving them with one more hurdle to get through. AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries. Updated: 2 hours ago.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
WAFB.com
Downtown businesses see setbacks with more working from home
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 2 hours ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
brproud.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza serves up deals in Baton Rouge on National Pizza Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fat Boy’s Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with a huge special. Operating Partner Brandon Wigglesworth said, “People can buy either a 10, 16 or 30-inch pie and get 50% off another of equal or lesser value.”. The offer is...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Comments / 0