Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in South Dakota from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security...
KELOLAND TV
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
101.9 KELO-FM
South Dakota men arrested for part in Montana homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two South Dakota men have been arrested for their part in a Montana homicide. The Montana DCI arrested Sterling Brown in Camp Cook, South Dakota, on Wednesday. He was charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of Isaac Carrier on January 23. Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was residing. Jake Burdghuff, arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence. The Montana State Fire Marshal’s Office initially investigated the fire and turned the case over to the DCI after determining it to be arson.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib....
South Dakota Camping Reservations Open for Mother’s Day Weekend
Take your mind off the snowbanks and shoveling and think about that spring day when you will be relaxing by the fire holding a beer in one hand and a S'more in the other. Yep, it's time to begin planning the camping season. Good news! The day has come for South Dakota campers who will be heading to State Parks this year to make early reservations.
South Dakota’s ‘Dakota Style’ VS. Minnesota’s ‘Old Dutch’ – Who Has the Best Chips?
Who Has The Best Potato Chips? South Dakota's 'Dakota Style' VS. Minnesota's 'Old Dutch'. You know how it is when you meet your soulmate. Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the...
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
Sioux Falls Cartoonist Chris Browne Dies at 70
Longtime Sioux Falls resident, Chris Browne, the cartoonist behind Hagar The Horrible since 1989, died this week at the age of 70. He had been battling a long illness before passing away February 5, one day after the 50th anniversary of the cartoon strips' first appearance. The news broke via...
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
How Do Pizza Prices in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Compare to the Rest of U.S?
As the calendar lands on another National Pizza Day (February 9), it's time to celebrate all of the good things that come from those delicious creations of cheese, sauce, and dough. It is perhaps the ultimate comfort food, with so many different possibilities. And as much as the toppings we...
KELOLAND TV
A Taste of Spring Before Winter Returns…
Patchy fog to greet some; otherwise, sunny and warm this afternoon. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s today with light westerly winds. The warmth will continue into tomorrow with mild 60s in western and (parts of ) central South Dakota. We’ll have 30s and 40s for highs in eastern KELOLAND. But, it will soon change.
q957.com
South Dakota AG joins gun lawsuit
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that South Dakota has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against federal requirements that impact pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. The lawsuit opposes a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule, which was finalized...
kelo.com
Noem declares disasters from December storms
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — This week Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-03, which declares a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December. The order declares a disaster to exist in 16 South Dakota counties. The Executive Order is part of a request for...
kscj.com
LOU RAGUSE – VANISHED IN VERMILLION: The Real Story of South Dakota’s Most Infamous Cold Case
The result of hundreds of interviews, Vanished in Vermillion is a cold case story that flips the script on a typical investigation narrative, revealing the biggest law enforcement embarrassment in South Dakota history. In May 1971, Pam Jackson and Sherri Miller were two seventeen-year-olds driving to an end-of-the-school-year party in...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0