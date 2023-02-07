Read full article on original website
NME
Electronic music is most popular genre at UK festivals, report shows
A new report by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has revealed that electronic music is the most popular genre at UK festivals. According to the report, up to 29 per cent of electronic artists dominate festivals compared with rock (22 per cent) and pop (21 per cent). Over 2.4...
NME
Watch Paramore perform new song ‘Running Out Of Time’
Played a new song called ‘Running Out Of Time’ at an album release show in Nashville last night (February 6) – check out the footage and full setlist below. The Hayley Williams-fronted trio performed at the Grand Ole Opry House venue in the Tennessee city ahead of dropping their sixth studio record, ‘This Is Why’, on Friday (February 10).
NME
Black Sabbath ballet to open in Birmingham this year
A ballet featuring music by Black Sabbath is set to open in Birmingham in September. Created by Birmingham Royal Ballet director Carlos Acosta and the band’s Tony Iommi, ‘Black Sabbath – The Ballet’ will include eight of the band’s tracks plus new music inspired by them, all performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne: a rock’n’roll showman like no other
Several breeds of small nocturnal mammals might have been removed from the endangered list at the news, but the rock music world in general has been distraught to hear that, aged 74, Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring. A combination of health issues — stemming from both his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease and a bad fall in 2019 which aggravated injuries from his 2003 quad biking accident (which led to numerous therapies and spinal surgery to save him from paralysis) — have left him too “physically weak” to undertake the travel necessary for a major tour.
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
Time Out Global
How to get tickets for Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance UK tour
Calling all members of the Bey Hive: the time has finally come. Beyoncé has announced that she will be touring her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, released in July last year. Much to our delight, the superstar confirmed the live dates were happening at the Wearable Art Gala in California on October 22, and now the European and North American legs of the Renaissance World Tour have been announced.
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
Duran Duran Reveal 2023 Arena Tour Dates with Nile Rodgers and Bastille
Following a year of milestone moments, including performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, wrapping up their North American Tour, and closing out 2022 with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran has added on a run of arena shows for 2023.
On This Day in Music History: The Beatles Make Their ‘Ed Sullivan Show’ Debut
On this day (February 9) nearly 60 years ago, the Beatles landed on The Ed Sullivan Show and popular music would never be the same. Millions gathered around their black-and-white televisions in 1964 for the Beatles’ debut on the variety show. The appearance by the Mop Tops was their first in front of an American audience. It was seen by an astonishing 73 million people. It was the first time in seven years Sullivan hit No. 1 in the nightly ratings (typically, he garnered some 21 million viewers).
Big Big Train announce live dates for Autumn 2023
August and September live dates give many Big Big Train fans first chance to see Oskar Holldorff and Maria Barbieri perform with the band
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
PREMIERE: Nordicana Band Darling West Share Captivating New Video for ‘I’m Still Here’
The lilting intro to Darling West's "I'm Still Here" is deceptive. As Mari Kreken unwinds a tail of new love, the song quickly shifts tone -- the story takes a turn, and the music veers into a warm pop crescendo. As is par for the course for the Norwegian band, "I'm Still Here" draws listeners in with its strong melody and refuses to let go.
guitar.com
Guitars from Slash, Fleetwood Mac, Joe Perry and many more go to charity auction – here’s what they sold for
A range of guitars signed by artists including Slash, Joe Perry and Joni Mitchell have gone to auction to raise money for charity – find out what they each sold for below. The event, held by Julien’s Auctions, took place last Sunday (5 February) as part of the annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.
Donna Summer Documentary, ‘Love to Love You,’ on the Way
A new Donna Summer documentary, Love to Love You, is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival this month before arriving on HBO in May. The film was co-directed by Summer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams. The film will document Summer’s rise to fame, including her beginnings as an avant-garde artist in Germany. Along with chronicling her path to becoming a global superstar, the film will dig into her personal life and other artistic pursuits. Summer died in 2012 at the age of 63, following a battle with cancer.
Guitar World Magazine
How Roland’s JC-120 became the king of solid-state guitar amps
We unpack the magic of the Jazz Chorus, which has been producing reference-quality clean tones and sublime chorusing for everyone from The Police to Metallica since its introduction in 1975. In recent years, advances in digital modelling amps have, at last, offered a variety of non-tube amps that most of...
NME
Depeche Mode share new single ‘Ghosts Again’ and details of new album ‘Memento Mori’
Depeche Mode have returned with dramatic new single ‘Ghosts Again’, as well as announcing details of their long-awaited new album ‘Memento Mori’. Check out the video, artwork and tracklist below. Due for release on March 24, the synth-pop legends’ 15th studio album ‘Memento Mori’ comes previewed...
NME
What time is ‘The Last Of Us’ episode five released?
The fifth episode of The Last Of Us will debut earlier than usual this weekend due to the Super Bowl. Based on the 2013 game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.
NME
Michael Jackson’s estate reportedly nearing landmark catalogue sale
According to new reports, the estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson could be nearing a deal to sell half of its ownership in his musical catalogue. As reported by Variety, the prospective deal would see the buyer acquire 50 per cent of the estate’s interest in Jackson’s publishing catalogue, revenue streams generated by his recorded music, the upcoming Michael biopic, the Broadway production MJ: The Musical, and potentially even more.
