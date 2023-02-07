On this day (February 9) nearly 60 years ago, the Beatles landed on The Ed Sullivan Show and popular music would never be the same. Millions gathered around their black-and-white televisions in 1964 for the Beatles’ debut on the variety show. The appearance by the Mop Tops was their first in front of an American audience. It was seen by an astonishing 73 million people. It was the first time in seven years Sullivan hit No. 1 in the nightly ratings (typically, he garnered some 21 million viewers).

