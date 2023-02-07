ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

The odds of the US slipping into recession are now just 25% thanks to a surge in jobs, Goldman Sachs says

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWN7O_0kf5PvuW00
The odds of a US recession have shortened, Goldman Sachs said. Maskot/Getty Images
  • There's now just a 25% chance the US suffers a recession within 12 months, Goldman Sachs said Monday.
  • Surging job numbers contributed to the bank revising its forecast down from odds of 35%.
  • The US added a better-than-expected 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday.

There's now just a 25% chance the US economy slips into a recession over the coming year, according to Goldman Sachs.

A combination of surging job numbers and steadily improving business sentiment led to the upgrade in forecast, the bank's economists said in a research note Monday. Previously, they saw 35% odds of an economic downturn within 12 months.

"We have cut our subjective probability that the US economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months from 35% to 25%," said strategists led by Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs chief economist.

"Continued strength in the labor market and early signs of improvement in the business surveys suggest that the risk of a near-term slump has diminished notably," they added.

Friday's labor market report showed that the US added a better-than-expected 517,000 payrolls in January, suggesting that hiring is proving resilient despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

Gauges of business confidence and activity have also jumped over the past month. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, for one, has risen from 49.2 to 55.2, with any reading above 50 seen as a sign of services growth.

Inflation has fallen for six months in a row to 6.5% as of December, which has boosted the chances that the US economy staves off a recession, the Goldman Sachs team said.

The drop in price pressures could give the Federal Reserve a prompt to bring a halt its aggressive campaign interest-rate hikes, which cool the rate of inflation but can crush economic growth.

"Progress on price inflation has been particularly rapid in recent months," the strategists said.

Optimism about an easing in price pressures has helped US stocks make a strong start to the year. The S&P 500 was up 4% in January, after logging a 20% loss for 2022, as investors' hopes rose for a "soft landing" — where the Fed manages to cool inflation without causing significant damage to the economy.

Goldman Sachs' latest prediction chimes with recent comments from the International Monetary Fund's managing director. Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday she believes the US will narrowly avoid a recession.

But other economists are more pessimistic. Surveys by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal have found a consensus view that there's a 65% chance of a sharp and severe downturn in the coming year.

"Even our revised 25% estimate is above the unconditional probability that the US economy will enter a recession in any given 12-month period, which has historically averaged 15%," Hatzius' team said.

Comments / 13

Thale Moe
5d ago

surge in jobs, as every 3rd article says laying off 1000s here 1000s there and more 1000s

Reply
8
Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Markets Insider

Michael Burry, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley have warned the stocks rally won't last. Here's why they have little faith in the market's best start to a year since 2019

US stocks have enjoyed a "surprisingly good start" to the year, with benchmark indexes like the S&P 500 rallying. The equity gains have been driven mainly by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates this year. But bearish investors like Michael Burry are warning the market could...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

101K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy