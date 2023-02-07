ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

The Iranian armada of 'ghost' ships carrying Russian oil is growing, evading the intensifying Western sanctions on Moscow crude

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bzDU_0kf5Pu1n00
Oil and gas tankers are anchored off the Marseille harbour, southeastern France, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
  • Iran's "ghost" armada that carry Russian oil is growing as Western sanctions on Moscow crude intensify.
  • At least 16 "ghost" ships have begun shipping Russian oil over the past two months, up from 9 earlier, per the FT.
  • Russia has been luring shipowners with premium rates to trade its oil, which is at least 50% above normal market rates.

Iran is deploying more ships to form part of a "ghost fleet" carrying Russian oil as Western sanctions on Moscow crude intensify.

According to the Financial Times, at least 16 vessels under the "ghost" network - which has allowed Iran to evade US sanctions - have begun carrying Russian oil over the past two months. Earlier, just 9 tankers had shifted to the Russian route since the start of Moscow's war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the volume of Russian crude shipped on the "ghost" ships surged to more than 9 million barrels in January from less than 3 million barrels in November, according to the FT report.

Russia, Iran and Venezuela — all countries burdened with US sanctions — are increasingly competing to sell their oil to India and China, a Vortexa analyst previously said.

Asia has become a key buyer of Russian oil since the country invaded Ukraine last year, buying the commodity at steep discounts. The sales have been facilitated by shipping companies that are willing to employ methods such as ship-to-ship transfers and going dark to decrease the risk of detection.

This month, Moscow got hit with a new wave of European Union sanctions on its refined oil products such as diesel, and will experience a new price cap on its fuel, adding to a December ban of seaborne Russian oil.

Under an existing price cap on Russian crude, G7 countries have banned other nations from accessing insurance and shipping services unless they abide by a cap on refined products. The measure aims to limit Moscow's ability to fund its war against Ukraine, while still keeping Russian oil flowing through global markets to prevent a shortage.

"Everyone is a sinner now," a ship broker told the FT. "The line between the grey market and the conventional tanker market has definitely gotten blurrier in the past year," she said.

Per the FT, Russia has been luring shipowners and operators with premium rates which is at least 50% above normal market rates.

Comments / 7

Related
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

101K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy