Chefs share tailgate recipes for Super Bowl LVII celebrations

Your Super Bowl Sunday menu planning just got easier.

Chefs Joe Isidori and Anne Burrell joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to share a few tailgate-worthy bites ahead of the big game.

ABC News - PHOTO: Chefs Joe Isidori with Anne Burrell for the "GMA" pre-Super Bowl tailgate.

Check out their full recipes representing both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles below.

David Eulitt/Getty Images - PHOTO: A general view as fans tailgate prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

Joe's Kansas City-style Wings with Ultimate Ranch Dressing

ABC News - PHOTO: A plate of homemade Kansas City-style wings with ultimate ranch dipping sauce.

Ingredients

For the wings

3 pounds jumbo party wings in parts, not whole, tips removed

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1/2 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

18 ounces Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ Sauce

Joe's Ultimate Ranch Dressing

1/2 quart buttermilk

2 cups sour cream

2 cups mayonnaise

2-3 cups chopped fresh dill (to taste)

3 tablespoons granulated garlic

3 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1-2 cups fresh lemon juice

2 ounces Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning mix

Spicy Honey Lime BBQ sauce

18 ounces Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ Sauce

8 ounces sriracha

6 ounces fresh lime juice

1 ounce toasted sesame oil

Lime wedges to garnish

Directions

For the wings : Preheat oven to 450 F. Mix all dry seasonings together and toss wings in the mixture and in the barbecue sauce. Bake in oven until cooked through. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

For the Spicy Honey Lime BBQ sauce : Mix all sauce ingredients together and reserve.

For the dressing : Mix all ranch dressing ingredients and reserve to serve with wings.

After wings are cooled, toss wings with the Spicy Honey Lime BBQ sauce.

Grill on a high heat grill until charred/caramelized, basting frequently.

Serve with fresh lime wedges and Joe's Ultimate Ranch Dressing.

Kansas City BBQ Bacon Lollipops with Jalapeno Cream Cheese Dip

Chef Isodri shared another recipes inspired by the Chiefs for BBQ bacon lollipops.

Ingredients

1/2 pound Slab bacon (Nueske’s Bacon preferred), cut into ½” to 1” pieces.

Joe’s Honey Lime BBQ Sauce

Wooden skewers that have been soaked in water

Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

8oz Philadelphia Cream Cheese

1 fresh jalapeño, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup pickled jalapeño, chopped

2 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Fresh lime juice to taste

Directions

Thread one piece of cut bacon onto each skewer.

Marinate bacon skewers in Joe’s Honey Lime BBQ Sauce and reserve.

For the dip: Mix all dip ingredients in food processor and reserve.

Cook lollipops (skewers) on grill until caramelized, basting frequently with BBQ sauce.

Serve with jalapeño cream cheese dip.

"Philly Style" Spice Rubbed Chicken Wings with Broccoli Rabe "Wiz"

Burrell's wing recipe is inspired by a classic Philadelphia sandwich and local culinary staple, a roast pork and broccoli rabe sandwich.

Makes: 48 Chicken wings and 1 quart cheese sauce

Ingredients

For the wings:

48 chicken wings, rounds and flats

1 bunch broccoli rabe, tough lower stems removed and discarded

4 garlic cloves

Kosher salt

For the spice rub:

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon celery salt

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons dry mustard powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons ground fennel seed

1 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 cup olive oil

For the cheese sauce:

6 slices bacon, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice

1/2 cup flour

1 quart milk

2 cups grated fontina

2 cups grated sharp provolone

1/2 cup grated Parmigiano

2-3 shakes hot sauce

Kosher salt

Directions

To blanche the wings and broccoli rabe:

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Taste the water, it should taste salty like the ocean. Add the garlic cloves and the chicken wings to the pot. Bring the water back to a boil, reduce to a simmer and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove the chicken wings from the boiling water but SAVE THE POT OF WATER!! Lay the chicken wings in a single layer on a sheet tray with a cooling rack. Discard the garlic cloves. Let the wings cool and dry off. Pat dry with paper towels.

NOTE: By blanching the chicken wings you cook the wing through and render the fat from the skin. This will allow the skin of the chicken to get crispy without burning and the chicken will be cooked through but still moist. (This step can also be done ahead.)

Set up a bowl of salted ice water, also known as an "ice bath" to "shock" the broccoli rabe. Toss the broccoli rabe into the boiling water. swirl it around, cook for 1-2 minutes. Transfer the broccoli rabe to the ice water bath. You can ditch the pot of water now! Once the broccoli rabe is cold, remove it from the water bath, squeeze out any excess water and finely chop. Reserve.

Make the dry rub: You can whip the dry rub together while you are waiting for the pot of water to come to a boil. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients for the rub. Add the chicken wings and toss everything together to thoroughly coat the wings. Reserve.

Make the cheese sauce: Toss the bacon into a medium sauce pan along with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Bring the pan to a medium low heat. Cook the bacon stirring occasionally until it is golden brown and crispy.

Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon from the pot and reserve on paper towels. At this point you should have a pot with a bunch of bacon fat in the bottom.

Add the butter and onions to the pan. Season with salt and bring the heat to medium. Cook the onions for 7 to 8 minutes until they are soft and aromatic but have no color. Add the flour to the pan and cook, stirring frequently until the mixture smells a little nutty and has the texture of wet sand, about 3 to 4 minutes. Whisk in the milk. Whisk vigorously to bust up any lumps of flour. Bring the mixture to a boil and reduce to a simmer. At this point the mixture should have thickened up quite a bit. Toss in the cheeses and whisk to combine.

Cook the sauce for 3 to 4 minutes or until there are big, lazy bubbles and the sauce is thick but still pourable. Stir in the hot sauce and broccoli rabe. Taste and adjust the salt.

Reserve in a warm spot.

To cook the wings:

To grill: Preheat the grill or grill pan to medium. Cook the dry-seasoned wings 4 to 5 minutes on each side until crispy, hot and nicely charred.

Remove from the grill and arrange on a serving platter. Put the cheese sauce in a serving vessel and top with the reserved bacon.

To oven roast: Preheat the oven to 400 F. Arrange the dry-seasoned chicken wings on a rack and sheet tray in a single layer. Roast the wings for 10 minutes, turn over and roast for another 10 minutes. When done the wings should be crispy and brown.

Remove from the wings from the oven arrange on a serving platter. Transfer the cheese sauce to a serving bowl and top with the reserved bacon.

Cheese Wiz those wings fly like an Eagle right outta here!

Cheesesteak Ragu Nachos with Pickled Onions and Cherry Peppers

ABC News - PHOTO: A plate of Philly-style nachos.

Burrell's second dish is a riff on the flavors of a Philly cheesesteak in nacho form.

Ingredients

For the ragu:

3 cloves garlic, smashed

2 stalks celery, diced

2 onions, diced

1 small fennel bulb, top and core removed, diced

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 cups tomato paste

2 cups hearty red wine

2 pounds thinly sliced rib eye

2 bay leaves

1 bunch thyme, tied with butcher's twine

For the pickled onions:

3/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

Kosher salt

2 to 3 dashes hot sauce (such as Tabasco)

1 red onion, sliced into thin rings

To assemble:

1 large bag corn tortilla chips

1/2 to 3/4 cup grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese

1/2 to 3/4 cup grated fontina cheese

1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce, chopped, plus 1 1/2 teaspoons sauce from the can

1/2 cup (4 ounces) mascarpone cheese

1 cup packed arugula

Directions

Make the ragu: Put the garlic, celery, onions and fennel in a food processor and puree to make a coarse paste. Coat a wide, deep pan with the olive oil and put over medium-high heat. Add the pureed veggies and season with salt; cook until all the liquid has evaporated and the veggies begin to stick to the pan-you want to brown the crap out of these guys until crud starts to form on the bottom of the pan. Stir occasionally to scrape up the browned bits, then let the crud form again. Be patient here and don't rush it: This is where the big flavor develops; it will take up to 30 minutes.

When the lovely brown crud has formed and been scraped down a couple of times, stir in the tomato paste. Let it start to brown a little, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes. There's not much liquid at this point to keep things from burning, so move fast: Add the wine, stir to combine and scrape up any remaining browned bits. Cook until about half of the wine has evaporated, 4 to 5 minutes.

Sear thin slices of very thinly sliced ribeye on a cast iron skillet until nicely browned. Cool on a cutting board.

Chop the meat into 1/4 inch pieces. Add the meat to the Ragu after you add the tomato paste.

Add enough water to cover the meat by about 1/2 inch. Stir to combine well, then add the bay leaves and thyme bundle. Taste, season with salt and taste again; it's by no means done, but it should taste good. Bring the sauce to a boil (BTB) and reduce to a simmer (RTS). Continue cooking for 3 hours, tasting, seasoning and adding more water as needed. Discard the bay leaves and thyme.

Meanwhile, make the pickled onions: Combine the vinegar, 1/2 cup cold water, the sugar, 1 tablespoon salt and the hot sauce in a bowl. Add the sliced onion and let sit, at least 1 hour. Drain.

Assemble the nachos: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spread a layer of tortilla chips on an ovenproof platter. Top with a layer of the ragu and cover with the parmigiano and fontina cheeses. Bake until the cheeses melt, 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the chopped chipotle, adobo sauce and mascarpone in a bowl. Sprinkle the arugula over the nachos and finish with dollops of the chipotle mascarpone and the pickled onions. A gooey cheesy treat. Delish.