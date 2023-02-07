ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skidmore, TX

Skidmore-Tynan's buzzer beater miracle

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUH1C_0kf5PqUt00

Skidmore-Tynan is currently sitting tied for second with Three Rivers in UIL 2A District 31.

Right behind the Port Aransas Marlins. The Bobcats currently have 23 wins this season, which is the most for the program in a decade, and with three games still to go before playoffs.

It was a buzzer-beater miracle that launched Skidmore-Tynan on the path to success.

"I felt good, but I didn't think anything like that would happen," Alexander Gonzalez, Skidmore-Tynan sophomore point guard and shooting guard, said. "Like it was just very unexpected. It was very electric."

Skidmore-Tynan sophomore Alexander Gonzalez made the buzzer-beater half-court shot of a lifetime to win 47-44 over Woodsboro.

"They threw the ball in and I caught it and I just shot the ball because there was only 1 second left. It kind of just happened," Gonzalez said.

"I was very scared that he was going to miss it, but he came through," Jerrin Koenig, Skidmore-Tynan senior post, said. "Pulled through, hit the shot and the whole bench went crazy. I just saw everyone jump up, get up."

"One second left. As soon as the ball released his hands I knew it was in," Sonny Mann, Skidmore-Tynan senior post, said. "I was already jumping up and down. You're going to remember these things for the rest of your life. That's the kind of moment it was."

Woodsboro had called a timeout with 3.5 seconds left tied at 44 points, and during that pause Bobcats head coach Kent Benedict motivated his defense.

"I actually told them, hey just get a deflection, try to go for a steal, playing for overtime," Kent Benedict, Skidmore-Tynan basketball head coach, said. "When he got that steal and shot went in, nothing but net, it was remarkable."

A magical moment, but it was after the game when Gonzalez's family gathered at Woodsboro's half-court that reality sunk in.

"It was emotional. I did not know if I should feel excited or sad at the same time," Asenath Soto-Gonzalez, Alexander's mother, said. "I could hear him and we were all three of us were crying."

A heartbreaking memory for the Gonzalez family who just lost their grandfather Juan. He was 77 years old.

"He couldn't really make it to many games, but it was rough," Gonzalez said.

Tough enough after losing a family member, now consider Alexander was also returning after a concussion. In his first game back he felt the extra strength, the presence of his grandfather to make that miracle shot.

"I think he was there. I think he felt it," Soto-Gonzalez said. "It was his first game back and I think that's who Alexander was really playing for that night, was for him."

The momentum continued last Friday for the Bobcats in UIL 2A District 31 play. Skidmore-Tynan defeated Port Aransas 27-23, ending the Marlins 133 game district winning streak. Skidmore Tynan's next game is Tuesday, Feb. 7 on the road to Yorktown.

Comments / 1

Related
KIII TV3

Near freezing temperatures possible Saturday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another cold front moves through the Coastal Bend tonight into Friday morning. It'll be a quiet passage, but north winds pick up at 15-28 mph, Friday. The cold front will keep temperatures in the lower 60s under mainly sunny skies. Dew points will fall into...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Recent Grammy award winner to perform during Buc Days concert series... who could it be?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days isn't until May, but organizers are already dropping hints as to who is performing for the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series. The concert series will be May 10th-13th this year and performers will be announced on February 22. Though we don't know who is performing, one artist is a recent Grammy award winner, organizers hinted Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Corpus Christi actress giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Corpus Christi and the good he is doing for the community.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass-Area Legendary Restaurant Topic of Forthcoming Book

, , , , , , , , , , , Deep in the hearts and minds of many who grew up in Aransas Pass or visited the Harbor City is the memory of dining at one of the area’s most iconic restaurants in its day, ‘The Big Fisherman’. Bring up the topic to a more contemporary population and they may look at you funny. The business’s history is sustained in those from a different generation who occasionally discuss its eventual demise after 34 years in oblivion, often with a sadness that may be associated with the loss of a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Four arrested on drug charges

VICTORIA, Texas - Law enforcement arrested four suspects for drug-related charges following two traffic stops Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted a proactive narcotics investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
VICTORIA, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy