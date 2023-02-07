ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
2:15 p.m. update:

The Council Bluffs Police Department says 55-year-old Janet Lee North was found deceased in Omaha. Her body was discovered near the railroad tracks off 2nd and Pirece Streets and authorities confirmed her identity on Tuesday.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death and results, according to authorities, can be expected late next week. Omaha Police said the death doesn't appear to be suspicious.

2/7/23 original story:

The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 55-year-old endangered missing person.

Janet Lee North was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino.

North is described as a white female who is 5'4, weighs approximately 140 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a brown coat, according to police.

North has health issues that require medical care. If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, call 9-11 or the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712‐890‐5400.

