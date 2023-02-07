DETROIT – Hi, and welcome to a Flashpoint on Super Bowl Sunday. I point that out because whether you’re pulling for the Chiefs or the Eagles, the commercials, or Rihanna -- this has become a singular American event because it is pretty much the closest thing we have to a shared viewing experience. We’re generally quite splintered -- and by no means will everyone be watching tonight, but it does stand alone as a near-communal event. The estimate is that around 100 million people will be tuning in. That’s quite a bit more than the 27 million who tuned in to watch the State of the Union address this past Tuesday night. Compare that to 30 years ago when 70 million people watched the State of the Union address delivered that year by President Clinton. So even that isn’t the shared viewing that it once was.

