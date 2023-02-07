Read full article on original website
Police investigate Detroit shooting that left 1 dead, 2 in critical condition
DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit early Saturday morning. According to Detroit police, an unknown suspect in a vehicle pulled up to a car on Heyden Street at 2:40 a.m. and shot at three men who were in another car. When officials arrived...
3-year-old girl reported missing from Detroit after father did not surrender her to CPS
Michigan State Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl and her biological father after he failed to follow a court order requiring him to surrender her to Child Protective Services (CPS). According to Michigan State Police (MSP) Second District on Twitter, the Metro South Post is investigating a missing persons...
Missing 81-year-old Detroit woman with dementia has been found, police say
DETROIT – Police were searching for a Detroit woman with dementia who failed to return home. Sandra Clark left her house on West Outer Drive on Feb. 11 around 5:30 p.m. As of 4 p.m. on Feb. 12, police say that Clark has been found and is doing fine.
Detroit police looking for 2 suspects who stole Chevy Silverado near Baker’s Keyboard Lounge
DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects who stole a Chevy Silverado truck in Detroit. According to Detroit police, two suspects parked in front of a 2004 Chevy Silverado on the 20500 block of Livernois and stole a truck on Jan. 20 between 11:15 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
Harper Woods police searching for man who robbed bank Friday morning
HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Harper Woods police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Friday morning and fled before officers arrived. The robbery happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 10) at the Christian Financial Credit Union at Harper Road and Manchester Boulevard, according to authorities.
Detroit man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman will go to trial
DETROIT – A video of a Detroit man assaulting and kidnapping a woman was played in court on Friday before a judge decided whether or not to send the case to trial. The video is disturbing and sends shockwaves throughout Metro Detroit as a man slams a woman into the side of a van and then forces her inside it.
Monroe County officials ask people to report the crimes of their exes for Valentine’s Day
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Monroe County officials are asking residents to celebrate Valentine’s Day by reporting their exes for having outstanding warrants, drugs, or weapons. Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the department’s Valentine’s Day Weekend Special was successful last year, so it’s coming back for 2023.
‘It hurts’: Nonprofit helping people with disabilities are targeted by thieves Downriver
SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Downriver nonprofit is dealing with a crime that’s really hurt its mission of helping the disabled. Arkay Service Center had two company cars stolen, along with 10 catalytic converters. The hard part is that their services are in such high demand. “To steal from...
Community members react as demolition of Riverside Hospital in Trenton begins
TRENTON, Mich. – Community members have mixed emotions about the demolition of the Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton which stood for more than 20 years. A downriver community is saying goodbye to a longtime hospital that closed its doors in 2002. Demolition at Riverside Hospital in Trenton began earlier this week.
Oakland County youth basketball team raising money in honor of 10-year-old who died last summer
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A youth basketball league honored their teammate who died last summer with a fundraiser and tribute at their game in Commerce Township on Saturday. 10-year-old Carson Dunn died last July when he fell off of a floating play structure in the water at Camp Dearborn,...
Detroit nonprofit, repair shop hosts annual ‘Bike the Blizzard’ fundraiser
The winter weather held off for Back Alley Bikes’ annual Bike the Blizzard fundraiser in Detroit on Sunday. The charity ride gets Back Alley Bikes on Cass Avenue, a repair shop and nonprofit, through the year. Even though there was no blizzard this year, the goal is the same -- to raise money to transform the Motor City one bike at a time.
Water main break repaired in Flint, boil water advisory continues through Monday
FLINT, Mich. – Residents of Flint have been advised to boil all water for drinking and cooking through Monday, Feb. 13 due to a water main break that has been repaired. The city provided an update on the water main break on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. According...
Photos: Red Bull transformed Hart Plaza into snowboarder’s paradise for heavy metal competition
DETROIT – Snowboarding fans gathered in Hart Plaza on Saturday to experience the Detroit Red Bull Heavy Metal. 40 riders participated in the snowboarding contest on Saturday afternoon and were able to shred in three different zones. The zones were a 20-foot concrete wallride, flat-down rails in the “guts” of Hart Plaza and the last zone was a 50-foot steel down rail in the Hart Plaza amphitheater.
Stellantis amends policies affecting nursing moms following investigation in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Stellantis is making changes at its Sterling Heights plant following an investigation by the Department of Labor. The automaker is accused of denying a nursing mother access to a lactation room and allegedly required nursing moms to show a doctor’s note and the baby’s birth certificate before using a lactation room.
Flint under boil water advisory due to water main break
FLINT, Mich. – Residents of Flint have been advised to boil all water for drinking and cooking due to a water main break. According to the city of Flint, the water department was working to identify the source of a major water main break that was affecting large portions of the city on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 10:12 a.m.
Flashpoint: Diving into the 2023 State of the Region report, what we know about redevelopments in New Center
DETROIT – Hi, and welcome to a Flashpoint on Super Bowl Sunday. I point that out because whether you’re pulling for the Chiefs or the Eagles, the commercials, or Rihanna -- this has become a singular American event because it is pretty much the closest thing we have to a shared viewing experience. We’re generally quite splintered -- and by no means will everyone be watching tonight, but it does stand alone as a near-communal event. The estimate is that around 100 million people will be tuning in. That’s quite a bit more than the 27 million who tuned in to watch the State of the Union address this past Tuesday night. Compare that to 30 years ago when 70 million people watched the State of the Union address delivered that year by President Clinton. So even that isn’t the shared viewing that it once was.
Tips on transforming your home into something fantastic
Watching someone transform a room or a home into something stunning, is fascinating. Two local men that have been doing just that, paid a visit to “Live in the D.” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas started out transforming old houses in Detroit, by making them new again. They also have a furniture and design store, called “Nine Design + Homes,” that has blossomed into a TV show on HGTV called “Bargain Block.”
Livingston County man wins $1.15 million lottery jackpot after buying ticket at Kroger
PINCKNEY, Mich. – A Livingston County man won a $1.15 million jackpot after buying a lottery ticket at Kroger. The 64-year-old man matched the numbers from the Jan. 7 Lotto 47 drawing: 02-09-20-22-24-39. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney. “I play...
Oakland County swimmer, HBCU breaks barriers by becoming first all-Black swim team featured in SI
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The only all-Black team in college swimming has a very close connection to Metro Detroit. White Lake’s Courtney Connolly and her Howard University Swim Team in Washington, D.C., are featured in Sports Illustrated this month. Connolly has been swimming since she was two years...
Ann Arbor named best city within United States
ANN ARBOR – It’s official, Tree Town is THE best city to live in within the entire United States in 2023. The determination comes from a collection of expert survey results by research website StudyFinds. For their “Best Places To Live In The U.S., According To Experts” list,...
