Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Harper Woods police searching for man who robbed bank Friday morning

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Harper Woods police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Friday morning and fled before officers arrived. The robbery happened shortly after 10 a.m. Friday (Feb. 10) at the Christian Financial Credit Union at Harper Road and Manchester Boulevard, according to authorities.
HARPER WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman will go to trial

DETROIT – A video of a Detroit man assaulting and kidnapping a woman was played in court on Friday before a judge decided whether or not to send the case to trial. The video is disturbing and sends shockwaves throughout Metro Detroit as a man slams a woman into the side of a van and then forces her inside it.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community members react as demolition of Riverside Hospital in Trenton begins

TRENTON, Mich. – Community members have mixed emotions about the demolition of the Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton which stood for more than 20 years. A downriver community is saying goodbye to a longtime hospital that closed its doors in 2002. Demolition at Riverside Hospital in Trenton began earlier this week.
TRENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit nonprofit, repair shop hosts annual ‘Bike the Blizzard’ fundraiser

The winter weather held off for Back Alley Bikes’ annual Bike the Blizzard fundraiser in Detroit on Sunday. The charity ride gets Back Alley Bikes on Cass Avenue, a repair shop and nonprofit, through the year. Even though there was no blizzard this year, the goal is the same -- to raise money to transform the Motor City one bike at a time.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Red Bull transformed Hart Plaza into snowboarder’s paradise for heavy metal competition

DETROIT – Snowboarding fans gathered in Hart Plaza on Saturday to experience the Detroit Red Bull Heavy Metal. 40 riders participated in the snowboarding contest on Saturday afternoon and were able to shred in three different zones. The zones were a 20-foot concrete wallride, flat-down rails in the “guts” of Hart Plaza and the last zone was a 50-foot steel down rail in the Hart Plaza amphitheater.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stellantis amends policies affecting nursing moms following investigation in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Stellantis is making changes at its Sterling Heights plant following an investigation by the Department of Labor. The automaker is accused of denying a nursing mother access to a lactation room and allegedly required nursing moms to show a doctor’s note and the baby’s birth certificate before using a lactation room.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint under boil water advisory due to water main break

FLINT, Mich. – Residents of Flint have been advised to boil all water for drinking and cooking due to a water main break. According to the city of Flint, the water department was working to identify the source of a major water main break that was affecting large portions of the city on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 10:12 a.m.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Diving into the 2023 State of the Region report, what we know about redevelopments in New Center

DETROIT – Hi, and welcome to a Flashpoint on Super Bowl Sunday. I point that out because whether you’re pulling for the Chiefs or the Eagles, the commercials, or Rihanna -- this has become a singular American event because it is pretty much the closest thing we have to a shared viewing experience. We’re generally quite splintered -- and by no means will everyone be watching tonight, but it does stand alone as a near-communal event. The estimate is that around 100 million people will be tuning in. That’s quite a bit more than the 27 million who tuned in to watch the State of the Union address this past Tuesday night. Compare that to 30 years ago when 70 million people watched the State of the Union address delivered that year by President Clinton. So even that isn’t the shared viewing that it once was.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tips on transforming your home into something fantastic

Watching someone transform a room or a home into something stunning, is fascinating. Two local men that have been doing just that, paid a visit to “Live in the D.” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas started out transforming old houses in Detroit, by making them new again. They also have a furniture and design store, called “Nine Design + Homes,” that has blossomed into a TV show on HGTV called “Bargain Block.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named best city within United States

ANN ARBOR – It’s official, Tree Town is THE best city to live in within the entire United States in 2023. The determination comes from a collection of expert survey results by research website StudyFinds. For their “Best Places To Live In The U.S., According To Experts” list,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

