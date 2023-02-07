Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Phoenix
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Phoenix. This playful pup is three years old and loves to give hugs. He wasn’t shy about meeting new people at all and gets along well with other animals. Phoenix would be a great first addition to your family. You can adopt this special boy at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Downtown BG Sweethearts Challenge begins Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Get ready to spread the love this Valentine’s Day in downtown Bowling Green!. Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s 3rd annual Sweethearts Challenge offers a unique and exciting way to celebrate the holiday with your significant other, friends, or family. With different stops and...
wnky.com
Mary Jane’s Chocolates featured in Kentucky chocolate road trip
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In downtown Bowling Green, you can find Mary Jane’s Chocolates, who just got featured on “Only In Your State.”. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Only in Your State listed seven old school chocolate stores in the commonwealth, the trail taking you across almost 500 miles of the state. From Bellevue to Louisville, over to Frankfort and Lexington, then over to Maysville and curving over to Bowling Green before ending in Paducah.
wnky.com
Buy a ‘Trooper Teddy’ for Valentine’s Day and give back to children!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police say a Trooper Teddy is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day!. Every purchase of a bear allows KSP to buy more bears for children in crisis. This could be a child in a domestic situation, sexual abuse, or suffering from a serious illness. The...
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In closing: married couple remembers their first date
FRANKLIN, Ky.-After over 50 years, the Franklin Drive-In is closing. The owners posted a statement on Facebook, saying the business had been sold and would no longer operate as a drive-in. Bowling Green couple Chase and Jennifer Saxton have fond memories of the drive-in. “So on the first date we...
wnky.com
Bowling Green police searching for details on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the Bowling Green Police Department says the van had allegedly “followed multiple people” in the Bent Tree Avenue area in Bowling Green. Bowling Green...
wnky.com
Soky’s Choice: Valentine’s Day Painting Party
For this week’s SoKy’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby & Sons, we met with Tracy Cowles and Nick Greenman. They sat down with us to tell us about an upcoming Valentine’s Day Painting Party. Hosted by the Bulter County Art Guild this Saturday, February 11th at 1:00 PM at the Butler County Public Library. This event is open and free to the public, all the guild ask is that you bring any canvases or paints that you may have. You can learn more about the Art Guild and all that they do, here.
wnky.com
First African American librarian to retire from WCPL reflects on her career
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Sabrina Whitney Loving is the first African American to retire from the Warren County Public Library. “I started in 1979,” said Loving. At just 18 years old and in search of a job, she walked down to the courthouse to talk to the late judge Basil Griffin. He encouraged her to apply to the library.
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In announces closure
It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
wnky.com
Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring 900 jobs to Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – A Trader Joe’s distribution facility is coming to Simpson County. Simpson County judge-executive Mason Barnes says Trader Joe’s will locate the distribution and assembly center in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park and will be the only one of its type in the U.S. The project...
wnky.com
City of Bowling Green considering raises occupational taxes by 0.15%
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bowling Green city taxes could be increasing next year. “We have to find a way to generate more revenue in order to continue providing the services that our citizens have come to expect by living in this community,” said BG City Commissioner Melinda Hill. The city is...
wnky.com
Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple departments responded this morning after a large fire on Hunts Lane. News 40 was on the scene at the 1800 block of Hunts Lane as firefighters worked to secure the area. Alvaton Fire Department says that, upon arrival, a large building with farm equipment...
wnky.com
Warren car buyers beware salvage title fraud
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning car buyers of a few dealerships selling cars with salvaged titles to unsuspecting victims. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower told News 40, “It’s been brought to our attention over the past year and a half that we have some different dealerships that may be selling cars to people unsuspecting that they might be buying a vehicle that’s not ready to be driven, but has a salvage title.”
wnky.com
Emergency road aid funds awarded for Logan County road repairs
LEWSIBURG, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Logan County Fiscal Court is receiving funds for a road project. KYTC District 3 says $12,120 will help with drainage structure repairs on Iron Mountain Road in Logan County. Transportation secretary Jim Gray says this will assist to maintain “safe connections...
wnky.com
Logan County brothers charged with resisting arrest, assault
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. – Police placed two brothers from Logan County under arrest in separate incidents just days apart. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched on Jan. 27 after Anthony Heatherly got into a physical fight with his brother, Timothy Heatherly, at their mother’s home on North Main Street in Adairville.
wnky.com
Logan County man sentenced to 15 years after drug trafficking, firearm offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Logan County man is facing 15 years in federal prison after officials say he possessed methamphetamine. According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2020, William Horsley, 36, of Russellville possessed with the intent to distribute 59.43 grams of methamphetamine and 527.9 grams of a cutting agent.
wnky.com
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify the victims of a deadly crash. On Tuesday around 5:11 a.m., the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say deputies arrived and...
Comments / 0