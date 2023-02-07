ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Pet of the Day: Phoenix

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Phoenix. This playful pup is three years old and loves to give hugs. He wasn’t shy about meeting new people at all and gets along well with other animals. Phoenix would be a great first addition to your family. You can adopt this special boy at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
Downtown BG Sweethearts Challenge begins Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Get ready to spread the love this Valentine’s Day in downtown Bowling Green!. Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s 3rd annual Sweethearts Challenge offers a unique and exciting way to celebrate the holiday with your significant other, friends, or family. With different stops and...
Mary Jane’s Chocolates featured in Kentucky chocolate road trip

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In downtown Bowling Green, you can find Mary Jane’s Chocolates, who just got featured on “Only In Your State.”. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Only in Your State listed seven old school chocolate stores in the commonwealth, the trail taking you across almost 500 miles of the state. From Bellevue to Louisville, over to Frankfort and Lexington, then over to Maysville and curving over to Bowling Green before ending in Paducah.
Franklin Drive-In closing: married couple remembers their first date

FRANKLIN, Ky.-After over 50 years, the Franklin Drive-In is closing. The owners posted a statement on Facebook, saying the business had been sold and would no longer operate as a drive-in. Bowling Green couple Chase and Jennifer Saxton have fond memories of the drive-in. “So on the first date we...
Bowling Green police searching for details on ‘suspicious’ van

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the Bowling Green Police Department says the van had allegedly “followed multiple people” in the Bent Tree Avenue area in Bowling Green. Bowling Green...
Soky’s Choice: Valentine’s Day Painting Party

For this week’s SoKy’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby & Sons, we met with Tracy Cowles and Nick Greenman. They sat down with us to tell us about an upcoming Valentine’s Day Painting Party. Hosted by the Bulter County Art Guild this Saturday, February 11th at 1:00 PM at the Butler County Public Library. This event is open and free to the public, all the guild ask is that you bring any canvases or paints that you may have. You can learn more about the Art Guild and all that they do, here.
Franklin Drive-In announces closure

It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple departments responded this morning after a large fire on Hunts Lane. News 40 was on the scene at the 1800 block of Hunts Lane as firefighters worked to secure the area. Alvaton Fire Department says that, upon arrival, a large building with farm equipment...
Warren car buyers beware salvage title fraud

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning car buyers of a few dealerships selling cars with salvaged titles to unsuspecting victims. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower told News 40, “It’s been brought to our attention over the past year and a half that we have some different dealerships that may be selling cars to people unsuspecting that they might be buying a vehicle that’s not ready to be driven, but has a salvage title.”
Emergency road aid funds awarded for Logan County road repairs

LEWSIBURG, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Logan County Fiscal Court is receiving funds for a road project. KYTC District 3 says $12,120 will help with drainage structure repairs on Iron Mountain Road in Logan County. Transportation secretary Jim Gray says this will assist to maintain “safe connections...
Logan County brothers charged with resisting arrest, assault

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. – Police placed two brothers from Logan County under arrest in separate incidents just days apart. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched on Jan. 27 after Anthony Heatherly got into a physical fight with his brother, Timothy Heatherly, at their mother’s home on North Main Street in Adairville.
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify the victims of a deadly crash. On Tuesday around 5:11 a.m., the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say deputies arrived and...

