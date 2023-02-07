For this week’s SoKy’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby & Sons, we met with Tracy Cowles and Nick Greenman. They sat down with us to tell us about an upcoming Valentine’s Day Painting Party. Hosted by the Bulter County Art Guild this Saturday, February 11th at 1:00 PM at the Butler County Public Library. This event is open and free to the public, all the guild ask is that you bring any canvases or paints that you may have. You can learn more about the Art Guild and all that they do, here.

BUTLER COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO