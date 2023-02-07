ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LeBron James Booed On Jumbotron During Super Bowl

LeBron James is used to being booed at arenas around the NBA. On Sunday, he experienced the same while attending the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. When he was shown on the Jumbotron during the game, the fans in Arizona began to boo. James, who...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Luguentz Dort Almost Perfect In Return, Helps Thunder Past Blazers

After being sidelined for the last six games due to an injury to his right hamstring, Luguentz Dort returned to the court on Friday night to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 138-129. The fourth-year forward entered the match for the first time...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Sidelined At Least Through NBA All-Star break

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will remain out of the lineup the next two games against the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets, meaning he won't return until at least after the All-Star break. Lowry is dealing with a knee issue that has already caused him to miss four games. The...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Luka Doncic Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade

View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns immediately ascended themselves up the list of championship favorites when they made a trade to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Already considered contenders with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Phoenix solidified themselves as the favorites in the Western Conference by acquiring one of the best players in the world.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed

View the original article to see embedded media. One week after their last encounter, the LA Clippers face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch that will have the Clippers more shorthanded than last time. The biggest thing for the LA Clippers is that they won't have Kawhi Leonard...
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers: 3 Names to Keep an Eye on as Buyout Market Forms

With the NBA trade market officially closed for the remainder of the season, the next and final phase of the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster construction process is in the buyout market. Before the trade deadline, the Sixers struck one deal, sending Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers and acquiring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Celtics Considered Co-Favorite for a Top Option on the Buyout Market

The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to address their top need, acquiring Mike Muscala, a veteran center who can help space the floor and pace starting big men Robert Williams and Al Horford through the remainder of the season. Now, their attention turns to the buyout market. According to ESPN's...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Energy: Josh Green Thriving Amid Mavs’ Post-Trade Roster Changes

When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving nearly one week ago, there was no question that Dallas was upgrading its overall talent on the roster. Irving is a future Hall-of-Fame point guard and one of the most skilled players in the league. However, there were legitimate questions about the...
DALLAS, TX
sportszion.com

“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy

The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
PORTLAND, TX

