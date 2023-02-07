Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark
Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
Will Colts Need to Start Looking for New OL Coach?
As the Indianapolis Colts narrow their search for a head coach, they may soon need to look for a new coach along the offensive line. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser is the leading candidate to replace George Warhop as the offensive line coach of the Houston Texans.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Sean Payton Takes to Twitter to Recruit Retired TE Rob Gronkowski
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the fruits of retirement. But in the wake of Sean Payton's tongue-in-cheek social media recruitment of 'Gronk,' it's worth noting that the tight end is only 33 years old. Gronkowski is now at FOX Sports, where Payton hung his hat last year as...
Pollard - NFL’s 3rd-Best RB? - Getting Cowboys Tag? ‘Hell Yeah!’ Says Ex GM
While the Dallas Cowboys sit at home on Super Bowl Sunday, they face several important offseason decisions. Among those: Whether to franchise tag Tony Pollard. The NFLPA recently voted Pollard the league's third-best running back. Is there a reason to keep him and pay him that way?. "Hell, yeah!'' said...
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Add Elite Backfield Duo?
The Baltimore Ravens' run game has long been considered a strength of their offense due to the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson along with a host of running backs to pair with him in the backfield. Despite the need at wide receiver, could the Ravens look to upgrade their run game further come the NFL Draft?
Eagles Open 24-14 Lead over Chiefs at Halftime of Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Oh, the guts of Nick Sirianni, and the derring-do of Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ combination teamed up to help lead the Eagles to three first-half touchdowns as Philly opened a 24-14 halftime lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles head...
Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB
The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
Rookie Recap: Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean
The rookie seasons of Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, as the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. Davis and Dean, both members of Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, saw the field in mostly back-up roles during the Eagles’ 14-3 regular season, but made plays along the way.
Patrick Mahomes Tweaks Ankle Injury in Super Bowl LVII
The condition of Patrick Mahomes's right ankle was arguably the biggest storyline for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's been a popular headline for most of the team's playoff run. That spotlight came back in full force late in the first half of the NFL's final game of the 2022-23 season.
Darren Waller to Aaron Rodgers: ‘If You Come, It’s Gonna Be Lit’
Las Vegas Raiders stars Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs have made it apparent they would like quarterback Aaron Rodgers to join them in Sin City. Now another Raider has joined in on the pitch to get the four-time MVP to Vegas. Raiders tight end Darren Waller gave his thoughts on...
Veteran Chiefs QB Chad Henne Retires After Super Bowl Win
After 15 memorable years, one of the NFL's longest-tenured quarterbacks is hanging up his cleats. Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne is retiring on the heels of the Chiefs' 38–35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, according to a post on his Instagram Monday morning. "Calling it a career,"...
Is Max Duggan Lions’ QB of Future?
Jared Goff’s superb 2022 season cemented him as the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback. This fact aside, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has openly addressed the team’s need to find a reliable backup for Goff. In two seasons at the helm, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have struggled to find a solid secondary option under center.
Broncos’ Ideal QB Contingency Plan Behind Russell Wilson
In my last article, I wrote about the best way to approach the 2023 offseason, even with Sean Payton having been named the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. One of those things was to ensure a contingency plan was in place in case Russell Wilson doesn't bounce back in 2023. Some feedback I have received was that people think I've already written off Wilson for 2023.
Multiple Teams Targeting Steelers CB Cam Sutton
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have some competition with signing Cam Sutton if they don't get a deal done with the cornerback prior to free agency. Scrolling through social media, there are a number of reporters from different teams claiming their organization of coverage is one to watch to sign Sutton. Two of the primary teams with stronger ties are the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, both of who will be looking for secondary help this offseason.
Top 3 Defensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — It's going to be interesting to see the approach that new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel take in addressing the Titans' defensive needs in 2023. There may be room for improvement in several areas, but the focus could be on the Titans' top three needs on the defensive side of the ball, at inside linebacker, cornerback and with the need for an edge rusher.
