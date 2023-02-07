PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have some competition with signing Cam Sutton if they don't get a deal done with the cornerback prior to free agency. Scrolling through social media, there are a number of reporters from different teams claiming their organization of coverage is one to watch to sign Sutton. Two of the primary teams with stronger ties are the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, both of who will be looking for secondary help this offseason.

