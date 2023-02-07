Read full article on original website
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark
Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
Will Colts Need to Start Looking for New OL Coach?
As the Indianapolis Colts narrow their search for a head coach, they may soon need to look for a new coach along the offensive line. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser is the leading candidate to replace George Warhop as the offensive line coach of the Houston Texans.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Sean Payton Takes to Twitter to Recruit Retired TE Rob Gronkowski
Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the fruits of retirement. But in the wake of Sean Payton's tongue-in-cheek social media recruitment of 'Gronk,' it's worth noting that the tight end is only 33 years old. Gronkowski is now at FOX Sports, where Payton hung his hat last year as...
Rookie Recap: Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean
The rookie seasons of Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, as the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. Davis and Dean, both members of Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, saw the field in mostly back-up roles during the Eagles’ 14-3 regular season, but made plays along the way.
Veteran Chiefs QB Chad Henne Retires After Super Bowl Win
After 15 memorable years, one of the NFL's longest-tenured quarterbacks is hanging up his cleats. Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne is retiring on the heels of the Chiefs' 38–35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, according to a post on his Instagram Monday morning. "Calling it a career,"...
Eagles Open 24-14 Lead over Chiefs at Halftime of Super Bowl LVII
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Oh, the guts of Nick Sirianni, and the derring-do of Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ combination teamed up to help lead the Eagles to three first-half touchdowns as Philly opened a 24-14 halftime lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles head...
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Add Elite Backfield Duo?
The Baltimore Ravens' run game has long been considered a strength of their offense due to the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson along with a host of running backs to pair with him in the backfield. Despite the need at wide receiver, could the Ravens look to upgrade their run game further come the NFL Draft?
Lamar Jackson Trade? BREAKING: Ravens ‘Tempted’ to Move QB
The “dam of silence” on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just broke. Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club has insisted there is a "200-percent chance'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him,...
Eagles Lose Super Bowl LVII on Last-Second Field Goal, 38-35, to Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Eagles rode their thoroughbred, Jalen Hurts, for as long and as hard as they could in Super Bowl LVII. Problem was, there were no horses in the stable on the defensive side of the ball. The Kansas City Chiefs dug out of a 10-point halftime...
Ohio State to Host 5-Star DB Bolden for Official Visit
One of the nation's best has set his next trip to Ohio State. Do-it-all athlete KJ Bolden, the Buford (Ga.) High School five-star safety projection, will make an official visit to Columbus the weekend of June 16. It's the first trip he has set in an official capacity, per On3.
Is Max Duggan Lions’ QB of Future?
Jared Goff’s superb 2022 season cemented him as the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback. This fact aside, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has openly addressed the team’s need to find a reliable backup for Goff. In two seasons at the helm, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have struggled to find a solid secondary option under center.
Multiple Teams Targeting Steelers CB Cam Sutton
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have some competition with signing Cam Sutton if they don't get a deal done with the cornerback prior to free agency. Scrolling through social media, there are a number of reporters from different teams claiming their organization of coverage is one to watch to sign Sutton. Two of the primary teams with stronger ties are the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, both of who will be looking for secondary help this offseason.
Top 3 Defensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — It's going to be interesting to see the approach that new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel take in addressing the Titans' defensive needs in 2023. There may be room for improvement in several areas, but the focus could be on the Titans' top three needs on the defensive side of the ball, at inside linebacker, cornerback and with the need for an edge rusher.
5 Best Jalen Hurts Prop Bets vs Patrick Mahomes Prop Bets For Super Bowl
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Tonight’s duel between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts brings to mind some of the greatest quarterback battles in Super Bowl history, as they have both played at an MVP level this season. That is why the Super Bowl 57 odds are very close for this game, but why stick solely with team bets when you have your pick of player prop bets on these two superstars?
REACTION: What Oklahoma, Texas Departure Means
The Big 12 and SEC have traded power blows over the Texas and Oklahoma saga over the past few weeks. The Red River rivals announced their intention to move to the SEC in the summer of 2021, with a target date to move after the 2023 season. However, the Big...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Aggravates Hamstring Injury
Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson will miss additional weeks of action after re-aggravating his hamstring injury, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Sunday. Williamson, who hasn’t played since Jan. 2, had been gearing up for a return to the court and progressed to three-on-three work, according...
