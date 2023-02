9:21 P.M.

6:25 P.M.

1:01 P.M.

Crash on I-75 southbound lanes near mile marker 121. Multiple units assisting car at median. Left lane blocked at the moment. Expect traffic delays.

8:37 A.M.

The Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash at 3600- block of Del Prado Boulevard South, all lanes are affected.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

8:10 A.M.