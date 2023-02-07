ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

beltmag.com

St. Louis' Wealthy "King of the Hobos"

"By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.". It doesn't take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it's impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
