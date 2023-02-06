ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
newscentermaine.com

Using wooden snowshoes made in ME to help veterans heal

BINGHAM, Maine — Bob Howe says his Maine Guide Snowshoes are the only ones on the market that “come with reverse,” because they are turned up at both ends, making it easy to take a step back. The snowshoes have a few other distinctions, too. In a...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike

Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently

We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
AUGUSTA, ME
Seacoast Current

People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
GEORGETOWN, ME
92 Moose

It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch

Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer

Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
LEBANON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy