newscentermaine.com
Maine government oversight committee to discuss death of toddler in 2021
Hailey Goding, 3, died in 2021 after exposure to 2021. Her mother, Hillary, is serving 19 years in prison. The committee plans to review Hailey's case Friday.
newscentermaine.com
Using wooden snowshoes made in ME to help veterans heal
BINGHAM, Maine — Bob Howe says his Maine Guide Snowshoes are the only ones on the market that “come with reverse,” because they are turned up at both ends, making it easy to take a step back. The snowshoes have a few other distinctions, too. In a...
newscentermaine.com
Alcohol-to-go could be a permanent fixture in Maine, if new bill passes
To-go alcohol was made possible during the pandemic. If the bill passes, selling alcohol to go would be permanent, including beer and wine takeout by the glass.
newscentermaine.com
Court case in Texas could seriously affect access to abortion here in Maine
A judge in Texas will decide whether to outlaw what is the most common method for ending pregnancies in Maine. The case could ban the drug mifepristone nationwide.
Seven Surprising Things You Never Knew About Police That Patrol Maine Turnpike
Look at that flash of blue in the left lane on I-95 in Maine. It's a Maine State Police Officer patrolling the highway, making it safer for you and me to drive. The Maine State Police are made up of eight different Troops, but only one has the distinction of specifically patrolling the I-95 system in Maine. Troop G looks out for public safety, specifically keeping motorists safe.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
Maine Elementary School Dealing With Bed Bug Infestation
Only a few years ago, bed bugs seemed like the kind of problem that you only encountered in the slums of major metropolitan cities. New York and Los Angeles, for example. These days, however, they seem to be everywhere, including our rural Maine towns!. Now, even one of our small...
News Center Maine’s Morning Report is Having Way Too Much Fun
Local TV news has changed a lot over the past decade and if you ask me, it's a change for the better. News is a serious business and the serious stories get treated as such, but the news has lightened up over the years, especially in the mornings. News Center...
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch
Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Pet Store Chain With Several Locations In Maine Announces Closing
It is always sad to see a local business close. Yes, this is true even for national chain businesses that have local stores. Those local stores employed people from our area and helped build the economies of the towns where they were located. According to WGME, a pet supply store...
WMTW
Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer
Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
wabi.tv
Lebanon store that sold winning lotto ticket shares prize among employees
LEBANON, Maine (WABI) - The stores that sell winning Mega Millions lottery tickets receive a prize of their own - and in true Maine spirit, the first such winner in our state has shared it with his staff. Fred Cotreau owns Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which sold the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
