Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
Two Niagara County men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara County men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
Cheektowaga PD says 'We're gaining ground' in update on stolen vehicle case that injured one of their own
“Our detectives are working non-stop on the case.” Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould updated WBEN Wednesday on a stolen vehicle case that hit very close to home for his officers. Officer Troy Blackchief remains hospitalized at ECMC.
ECSO: fentanyl, cocaine seized in drug bust
Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after the Erie County Sheriff's Office say they seized three and a half kilos of cocaine and five ounces of fentanyl.
Erie man waives charges in county investigation into raffle scam that failed to award Jeep
The accused operator of a raffle that failed to produce a prize after promising to award the lucky winner a customized Jeep in 2021 is facing trial in the case after waiving to court the criminal charges filed against him in January. Preston Devenney, 53, of Erie, waived to court...
Driver in March crash that killed 2 teens charged with criminally negligent homicide
As a result of the crash, Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski were killed.
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
Buffalo police arrest four, recover weapons and drugs in Sunday raid
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday the arrests of four individuals as well as the recovery of two weapons and drugs by the BPD Narcotics Unit detail.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo teen in slaying of Jaylan McWilson
Feb. 8—A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Buffalo teen in connection with the shooting death of Jaylan McWilson. The indictment, handed up in Niagara County Court on Tuesday morning charges Dennis D. Parson, 19, with single counts of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Parson pleaded not guilty to the charges during a brief proceeding before County Court Judge John Ottaviano.
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
Local pair arrested for Machias break-in
On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
Hamburg man injured in Thursday morning shooting
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning just before 10:20 a.m.
North Tonawanda Police Department arrests men involved in scam, attempting to steal $40,000
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Monday, the North Tonawanda Police Department reported the arrest of two scammers attempting to steal thousands from a local resident. On Wednesday, the police reported getting a call from a resident about a possible scam and when they responded to their address they discovered the scam was still in progress.
Buffalo man arraigned in fatal shooting of another man at a traffic light
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting another man at a stop light. Mujihad Miller, 44, of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court Tuesday on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
28-year-old man shot on Clay Street
Police were called to the first block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot.
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in October 2022
The shooting occurred on October 16, 2022, at the intersection of William Street and Hickory Street in Buffalo.
