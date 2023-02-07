ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
LANCASTER, NY
YAHOO!

Grand jury indicts Buffalo teen in slaying of Jaylan McWilson

Feb. 8—A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Buffalo teen in connection with the shooting death of Jaylan McWilson. The indictment, handed up in Niagara County Court on Tuesday morning charges Dennis D. Parson, 19, with single counts of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Parson pleaded not guilty to the charges during a brief proceeding before County Court Judge John Ottaviano.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Local pair arrested for Machias break-in

On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
MACHIAS, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
AMHERST, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY

