House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
A look at Missouri's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Missouri State Senator for St. Charles County, Nick Schroer, talks about State Bill 134, the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”, aka Missouri’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Missouri House Committee considers bill for state control of St. Louis Police
A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. Missouri House Committee considers bill for state …. A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. Building collapses near I-70...
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime
Peter Merideth says Jefferson City is more concerned about letting 12 year olds carry guns than making St. Louis safer
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records
It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
City of St. Charles seeking legal assistance for water wells woes
FOX 2 continues to dig for answers about who is responsible for the water contamination in St. Charles. Five of the seven water wells in St. Charles are shut down, and while local leaders work out a plan to move forward, the city continues to buy water daily from St. Louis.
Water wells consent decree update in St. Charles County
The city of St. Charles asks a federal judge to reject an EPA review of the city's water well issues. Water wells consent decree update in St. Charles …. The city of St. Charles asks a federal judge to reject an EPA review of the city's water well issues. Mayor...
MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Missouri House lawmakers have voted against banning children from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
Missouri Chief Justice delivering State of the Judiciary Address today
Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson delivers the annual state of the judiciary address on Wednesday. Missouri Chief Justice delivering State of the Judiciary …. Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson delivers the annual state of the judiciary address on Wednesday. Shortage of prosecutors is hurting one district attorney’s …. The...
Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them
(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
Missouri, well
Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
Hearing on possible federal flood buyouts in St. Clair County happening today
Victims of last year's flooding in St. Clair County, Illinois, can learn Thursday about possible federal buyouts. Hearing on possible federal flood buyouts in St. …. Victims of last year's flooding in St. Clair County, Illinois, can learn Thursday about possible federal buyouts. Mayor Jones discusses funding requests at Missouri...
Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill
The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. Police in Jackson are investigating what they call an apparent Murder-Suicide. Rape, burglary suspect arrested by Graves County Sheriff's office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities in Western Kentucky...
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, February 9th, 2023
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The Kansas City lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smart phones to text while driving. In total, there are at least six bills looking to prevent distracted driving sponsored by both senators and representatives. His bill does allow voice-to-text as well as connecting through your car’s dashboard through Bluetooth. He tells Missourinet that MoDOT officials support his legislation because they feel the awareness of it passing could make vehicle crashes go down by 7%. A vote hasn’t yet been taken on Razer’s bill.
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
