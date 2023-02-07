ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns

The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records

It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Water wells consent decree update in St. Charles County

The city of St. Charles asks a federal judge to reject an EPA review of the city's water well issues. Water wells consent decree update in St. Charles …. The city of St. Charles asks a federal judge to reject an EPA review of the city's water well issues. Mayor...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Missouri Chief Justice delivering State of the Judiciary Address today

Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson delivers the annual state of the judiciary address on Wednesday. Missouri Chief Justice delivering State of the Judiciary …. Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson delivers the annual state of the judiciary address on Wednesday. Shortage of prosecutors is hurting one district attorney’s …. The...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them

(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Missouri, well

Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill

The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. Police in Jackson are investigating what they call an apparent Murder-Suicide. Rape, burglary suspect arrested by Graves County Sheriff's office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities in Western Kentucky...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, February 9th, 2023

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The Kansas City lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smart phones to text while driving. In total, there are at least six bills looking to prevent distracted driving sponsored by both senators and representatives. His bill does allow voice-to-text as well as connecting through your car’s dashboard through Bluetooth. He tells Missourinet that MoDOT officials support his legislation because they feel the awareness of it passing could make vehicle crashes go down by 7%. A vote hasn’t yet been taken on Razer’s bill.
MISSOURI STATE

