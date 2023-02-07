ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

ktoe.com

Mankato Clinic Foundation announces grant recipients during quarter one

MANKATO (February 9, 2023) — To support health and wellness in our region, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has approved $96,125 in grants to community organizations during quarter one. Grants approved in quarter one are:. Centenary United Methodist Church – Holy Grounds Breakfast($3,000. Connections Ministry emergency shelter – $5,000...
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Food Shelves Feeling the Pressure of Increased Demand

Last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021. The increased demand has been putting extreme pressure on food organizations around the state. Jason Viana with the Open Door Pantry in Eagan says we need to be doing more than helping put food on the table:
EAGAN, MN
KIMT

Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
ALBERT LEA, MN
ktoe.com

“Brewing New Ideas” Follow-Up Survey

The City of North Mankato is inviting residents to complete a city-wide survey following the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions held in fall of 2022. In this survey, residents can rank ideas generated during the public engagement sessions, and provide new ideas that weren’t previously discussed. Access the survey at northmankato.com/brewingnewideas or pick up a paper copy at City Hall or the Taylor Library. The survey will close on February 8th, 2023.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Blue Earth County Library Welcomes Bestselling Author Allen Eskens

The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is thrilled to welcome beloved Minnesota author Allen Eskens back to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30am. Allen will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing novels that are compelling and thought-provoking with a strong emotional core. His presentation includes a question and answer portion, covering any questions the audience may have, and a book signing.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
ktoe.com

Mankato School Board to Hold Work Session 2/9/23

The Mankato Area Public School Board will hold a work session at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9 in the 3rd Floor conference room at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza. The School Board will review the strategic roadmap and discuss the strategic planning process. Related Posts.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers

Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Temporary lane closure in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
MANKATO, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
OWATONNA, MN
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
WOODBURY, MN

