Governor Abbott says Texas has resumed building a wall along the Mexico border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says Texas has resumed building a wall along the Mexico border after months of negotiations with property owners.

On Sunday, Governor Abbott posted a social media video showing construction work on the wall. The video shows a heavy construction crane maneuvering a section of wall in line with several other panels as workers fix it in place.

Abbott can be seen in the foreground, sitting next to a lectern with a sign reading "Securing The Border."

Although the video was tweeted Sunday, it was recorded near San Benito on January 30th when Abbott announced the appointment of Border Patrol Agent Mike Banks as the state's first ever Border Czar.

