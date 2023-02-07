ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Peanut Butter!

 2 days ago

LIFE HACKS

PEANUT BUTTER PEOPLE..

THINGS JUST CHANGED FOREVER

This is so simple, but once you make this easy switch, you'll never look back. Turn your jar of peanut butter upside down. That's it. Natural peanut butter – and other nut butters – don't have any added stabilizers, so the oils will usually separate and move to the top of the jar. Save yourself the time and faff (and mess) of trying to stir it together, and just store it upside down. The oils will head to the bottom of the jar, making it much easier to use when the time comes. Happy nut butter spreading and spooning.

