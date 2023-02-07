Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran Jae Crowder via trade, deal Serge Ibaka and others
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - Hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly made a move. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Bucks have traded for Jae Crowder for five second round picks. Crowder has not played at all this season for the Phoenix Suns and...
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
LeBron James Throws Russell Westbrook Under The Bus With His Latest Comment About Kyrie Irving
LeBron James' recent comments about Kyrie Irving seemed to be a veiled shot at Russell Westbrook.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TRADE: Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Make A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have made a trade.
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly targeting former MVP ahead of NBA trade deadline
With less than 24 hours before this year’s NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly set their sights on
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team
A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
theScore
Report: Westbrook, Ham had heated exchange during loss to Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham expressed frustration with Westbrook for lingering on the floor after getting subbed...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Milwaukee Bucks Acquire Jae Crowder From Brooklyn Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks are landing a big asset in Jae Crowder.
hoopsrumors.com
Lakers’ Westbrook, Ham Had Heated Halftime Exchange
Before LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham had a “brief, heated verbal exchange” in the locker room at halftime, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. According to Wojnarowski, Ham expressed displeasure with the way...
Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart are two of the most prominent college basketball players in recent memory. They will now be playing together in the NBA after the Knicks traded for Hart, leading to an awesome reaction from Brunson which is going viral on social media. The Read more... The post Jalen Brunson has amazing reaction to massive Knicks trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
chatsports.com
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
"Mike Budenholzer has done a really good job!”- Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups praises the Milwaukee Bucks’ much-improved defense
The Milwaukee Bucks are forcing their opponents to miss a lot of trifectas.
Joe Mazzulla plans to play Giannis Antetokounmpo all 48 minutes in the All-Star Game
Could Giannis be in for a long night come the All-Star Game?
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (30-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with New York. He ranks second in the league averaging 33.3 points per game. The 76ers are 5-5 against opponents in the Atlantic...
Kevin Durant Gets Traded To Phoenix Suns, NBA Twitter Explodes
The demise of the Brooklyn Nets Big 3 is upon us.
Former Badger basketball player gets first win as head coach
Former Badger guard Freddie Owens got his first win as a collegiate head coach Monday after UW-Green Bay defeated UW-Milwaukee 80-79 in overtime. Owens replaced Will Ryan, son of Wisconsin great Bo Ryan, after Ryan was fired on January 24. The victory was Green Bay’s third of the season as...
Scottie Pippen Thinks Chicagoans Cheer for Packers, Bucks Too
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green...
