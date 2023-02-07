The OnePlus 11 is now official, bringing the brand’s newest flagship phone to market, plus a debut tablet in the OnePlus Pad that also goes the flagship route. This is a key launch for OnePlus, not least of which because it’s reaching for the industry’s best by pushing its own envelope driven by the continued partnership with Hasselblad, which is supposed to show itself more precisely with the OnePlus 11. That was the message behind the company’s big launch event in India, though I got to see things up close myself in New York. This phone comes with a lot to consider, and we’ll be looking for all of that in our upcoming review at PetaPixel.

2 DAYS AGO