The Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 is a ‘High-End’ Portrait Prime for Fujifilm X
Viltrox is aiming at high-end, professional photographers with its new “Air Cutter” AF 75mm f/1.2 lens, a large aperture portrait prime designed for Fujifilm X-Mount. The company says the new lens embodies its years of “deep cultivation of optical technology” and adopts Hoya’s special nitrate material that it imports from Japan. The company did not elaborate on what that material does for the lens.
Your Disdain for Micro Four Thirds is Misguided
Micro Four Thirds (MFT) is perhaps the most derided of all camera formats in modern digital photography. It is constantly overlooked, scoffed at, and is the subject of disdain. It really shouldn’t be, and you all are way too hard on it. MFT is undoubtedly the least conventionally “popular”...
Canon's $680 EOS R50 is its most affordable RF camera yet
Canon is adding a new, more affordable entry point into its RF mirrorless camera ecosystem. Alongside the full-frame EOS R8, the company unveiled today the EOS R50, an APS-C RF mount camera that will start at $680 when it goes on sale later this year. Based on the price and spec sheet, the R50 could quickly become a go-to for many beginners.
OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here
OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone. It starts at $1,200 and launches on Feb. 17. It has a 6.8-inch screen, making it one of the biggest phones you can buy. But the real draw is its camera, which consists of a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra wallet cases in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model in Samsung’s S23 series. It houses a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. All this costs a pretty penny. So you'll need a case to keep the phone safe. And while there are tons of S23 Ultra cases on the market, such as heavy-duty cases, a wallet case is excellent for anyone looking to ditch their wallet.
The OnePlus 11 and the ‘Pad’ Tablet are New Flagship Mobile Offerings
The OnePlus 11 is now official, bringing the brand’s newest flagship phone to market, plus a debut tablet in the OnePlus Pad that also goes the flagship route. This is a key launch for OnePlus, not least of which because it’s reaching for the industry’s best by pushing its own envelope driven by the continued partnership with Hasselblad, which is supposed to show itself more precisely with the OnePlus 11. That was the message behind the company’s big launch event in India, though I got to see things up close myself in New York. This phone comes with a lot to consider, and we’ll be looking for all of that in our upcoming review at PetaPixel.
Leica’s New L-Mount 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 are Surprisingly Affordable
Leica is expanding the native lens support for its L-mount SL-System cameras, the SL2 and the SL2-S, with the addition of the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. The German camera company says that both lenses are designed to be particularly compact and lightweight but still...
What is Focal Length in Photography?
One of the most basic and common terms in the world of photography is the focal length of a lens. In this guide, we will dive down deep into what focal length is and how it works. Photography revolves around capturing moments, whether it be an amazing misty landscape in...
Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23 Plus deals: stock and price updates in February 2023
Find today's lowest prices for Samsung's latest flagships – the Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23 Plus
Sigma Gives fp and fp L Cameras Multiple Video-Focused Upgrades
Sigma is making its fp and fp L cameras more appealing for filmmakers thanks to the addition of a new color mode, the ability to use 4TB external SSDs, Open Gate with Anamorphic desqueeze, Atomos Cloud support, and more. The update is version 3.00 for the Sigma fp L and...
Sony overtakes Canon in top 16 photographic companies in the world
Once upon a time, Canon and Nikon ruled the photographic world but now Sony and Fujifilm have worked up the ranks
Moment’s New 1.55x Anamorphic Lens Adds a Hollywood Look to iPhone Vids
Moment’s new 1.55x anamorphic lens with gold flare promises to bring a classic Hollywood look to video shot on iPhone. Anamorphic lenses are those that turn normal footage into a wider aspect ratio at the same focal length by “squeezing” the footage which, after a post-production de-squeeze, produces the ultra-wide aspect ratio seen in high-end cinema. Moment says that anamorphic lenses capture more light, allow for greater depth of field, increased sharpness in the image, and a more attractive background blur or bokeh.
iPhone 14 Pro beats Galaxy S23 Ultra as fastest smartphone
It’s been four months since Apple released the iPhone 14 Pro with the A16 Bionic chip. While the company already touted that this was the fastest smartphone available, a Geekbench score shows even the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is still behind Apple’s premium smartphone.
The Making of Western-Inspired Rolls-Royce Commercial ‘The Frontier’
Blending past and present, Los Angeles-based production company Valkyr Productions shows how its team crafted an award-winning Western-style Rolls-Royce commercial. Shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana, the self-funded ad was filmed over four days by more than 30 cast and 30 crew. Written and directed by...
Canon Aggressively Suing Printer Toner Makers and Removing Their Amazon Listings
Canon successfully saw the removal of over 1,500 Amazon listings of third-party printer toner from vendors that it believed infringed on its patents as part of an aggressive campaign to protect its intellectual property. Since January, Canon has published four notices that highlight its actions in the last quarter of...
The golden years: Sony's waterproof Xperia Z flagship turns 10
There was a time when you really didn't want to get your expensive new phone wet. 10 years ago was, arguably, the beginning of the smartphone golden era. 2013 played host to the Samsung Galaxy S4, one of the best-selling Android phones of all time, the HTC One M7, the LG G2, and others. But kickstarting that tremendous year was the Sony Xperia Z, which launched on February 9, 2013 in Japan.
DxO PhotoLab Update Adds Powerful New Wide Gamut Color Control
DxO has announced an update to the PhotoLab software which brings much more powerful control over color, allowing users to simulate ink and paper combinations when soft proofing. The company, which aims its software at photographers who demand the utmost in quality and control, says this new version of PhotoLab...
Deal | BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q 1440p 165 Hz gaming monitor now 25% off
With a list price of US$399.99, the AMD FreeSync Premium-certified BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q is a generous multimedia package that includes a 1440p 165 Hz IPS display and a 2 X 2 W + 5 W 2.1 audio system. It comes with a 3-year limited warranty and the ongoing 25% discount takes its price down to US$299.99.
