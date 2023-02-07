Read full article on original website
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
What Part of Your Brain Does Parkinson’s Disease Affect?
Although Parkinson’s creates an array of symptoms that can be felt throughout the body, it’s primarily a disorder of a tiny area of the brain called the substantia nigra pars compacta. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that gets progressively worse over time. The condition is caused by...
Is This Blood Pressure Ideal for Preventing Dementia?
Keeping your systolic blood pressure below 120 is good for your heart. New research suggests it also might protect your brain. A review of MRI brain scans indicates that treating high blood pressure more intensively — by keeping systolic pressure (the first number in a blood pressure reading) at less than 120 rather than below the standard treatment goal of 140 — created a positive change in the structure of the brain’s perivascular spaces.
Does Dementia Make the Eyes Look Different?
Dementia is associated with vision impairment, but the exact relationship isn’t fully understood. Dementia often occurs alongside eyesight problems, possibly because dementia and vision issues are more common as you age. This can cause additional confusion and upset for the person with dementia. Dementia affects the parts of the...
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan
Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
What to Know if Your Doctor Put You on Statins to Lower Cholesterol
Answers to five questions about this common treatment for lowering cholesterol
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
5 Spices That Can Improve Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
They're high in antioxidants and can even eliminate the need to add salt and sugar.
Cardiovascular disease: Can eating 1-3 eggs per week help protect the heart?
A new Greek study asserts that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half. The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption. The healthfulness of eggs is a controversial subject. One expert told Medical News Today that...
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Patients Have Altered Gut Microbiota
A new study has explored changes to the gut microbiome in people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The study’s unique design shows the long-term effects of ME/CFS and identifies a group of microbes associated with the disease’s pathology. The microbiome and ME/CFS. ME/CFS is a disabling illness...
Cancer Scientists Develop Powerful AI Algorithm To Help Tackle Deadly Glioblastoma
Findings could introduce new and accurate AI-based opportunities in the clinical setting, potentially leading to personalized treatments for patients with otherwise lethal forms of cancer. Scientists at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, collaborating with international researchers, have developed a sophisticated AI algorithm...
Scientists Develop Molecule That Can Prevent and Treat Alzheimer’s Disease
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. This figure is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. In 2021 the WHO Global Status Report estimated the annual worldwide cost of dementia as over $1.3 trillion and anticipated to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.
A Novel Cannabinoid May Help Protect the Brain From Aging
Targeting the mechanisms underlying chronic neuroinflammation by stimulating cannabinoid receptors may be a promising therapeutic strategy. Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) is a dietary cannabinoid that can reduce the impact of many neuropathological mechanisms. PEA’s actions are beneficial because it activates two important receptors that control inflammation and the sensation of pain.
The anti-inflammatory drug that could reverse the aging process
Scientists knew they could rejuvenate old blood via infusion. Now researchers from Columbia University in New York might have found a way to refresh old blood without taking it from other people.
Manifestation Techniques That Work
Manifestation is the process of bringing your desires into reality. It's about aligning your thoughts, feelings, and actions with the things you want to achieve so that you can attract them into your life. A manifestation is a powerful tool that can help you create the life you want by bringing your dreams and goals into the physical world.
