Siemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat
ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) shares surged on Thursday after the engineering company upped its full year sales and profit guidance and said it had made a "flying start" to its new business year.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees
Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
Aviation International News
Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm
Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.
Arm CEO says firm fully committed to a market listing this year
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Softbank-owned British chip technology firm Arm told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is committed to a stock market float this year.
marketplace.org
In a “restructuring” economy, which industries gained and lost jobs in 2022
One word to describe the labor market these past few years: whiplash. Unemployment soared and then plunged down to its lowest level since 1969. The private sector lost more than 20 million jobs in the start of the pandemic, but by last year had gained them all back. Hotels had...
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
Exclusive: Run Lola Run Actor, Moritz Bleibtreu, Invests Into Bloomwell Group And Joins The Company's Mission To De-Stigmatize Cannabis
Frankfurt-based medical cannabis holding company Bloomwell Group has closed a multi-million Euro funding round led by Artemis Growth Partners, an American investment fund specializing in impact investing across global cannabis markets. Also participating in this latest funding round are existing seed investor, Measure 8 Venture Partners, along with a German family office investing in medical cannabis for the first time, and award-winning, Germany-born film actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Existing Bloomwell investors committed new capital as reinvestment in support of the offering. The terms of the multi-million Euro financing are undisclosed.
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
kalkinemedia.com
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
NASDAQ
Sterling's (STRL) E-Infrastructure Segment Wins $260M Contracts
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL recently won contracts worth $260 million for its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. Its E-infrastructure projects provide development services for large-scale sites like warehouses, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, multi-use facilities and industrial facilities. This segment has shown robust growth, strengthening the company’s leading market position. With...
assetservicingtimes.com
Sterling Investment Management picks Yealand for fund administration
Sterling Investment Management picks Yealand for fund administration. Sterling Investment Management (Sterling) has selected Yealand Fund Services (Yealand) to provide fund administration services and authorised corporate directorship (ACD). Sterling Investment Management is the investment house behind the YFS Sterling Select Companies Fund, established in 1963. Yealand, based in Peterbrough, UK,...
scaffoldmag.com
Acquisitions drive Altrad’s rapid growth in 2022
Global scaffolding and support services business Altrad has reported a 42% increase in revenues to €3.84 billion in the year to 31 August 2022, helped by 11 acquisitions which added 20,000 employees and €1.8 billion in sales. The company, which has not provided any profit information in its...
freightwaves.com
Cummins posts record 2022 results as it integrates Meritor business
Cummins Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results and it set records in several financial metrics in 2022 as the engine maker integrated billions of dollars of acquisitions including taking over Meritor Inc. Revenue of $7.8 billion in the last three months of 2022 was 32.2% above Q4 of 2021. It topped...
Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023
SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company’s finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing...
freightwaves.com
Cummins on board for solid ’23 in truck equipment
Engine maker Cummins Inc. tracks with OEM projections for solid North American demand for new trucks for at least the first half of 2023. If the Chinese market recovers, look for a possible profit spike. Freight rates, especially spot rates that account for roughly 15% of the market that quote...
Recycling Today
LyondellBasell, Kirkbi invest in APK to develop recycling technology
Plastics, chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell and Kirkbi A/S, the holding and investment company of the Lego brand, have signed an agreement to make an investment in Germany-based APK, which specializes in using a solvent-based recycling technology for low-density polyethylene (LDPE). The companies say APK aims to increase the recycling...
