Read full article on original website
Related
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
Four huge grocery stores including Walmart are closing multiple locations from this month – see if yours is on the list
YOUR favorite place where you shop for groceries might be or has already closed starting in January. Reasons retailers close locations vary but it could be due to financial reasons, performance, or an unexpected disaster. And this month, multiple chains have decided to shutter stores. 1. WALMART. In Walmart’s case,...
Amazon will start charging Prime members up to $10 in delivery fees on grocery orders under $150
Delivery charges range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of the order, and go into effect February 28, Amazon announced Friday.
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
CNBC
Walmart raises minimum wage as retail labor market remains tight
Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour for store employees. Starting in early March, the retailer's U.S. average wage is expected to be more than $17.50. The company, which is the nation's largest private employer, is also sweetening its college tuition program and creating more high-paid roles at its auto centers.
TODAY.com
A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed
A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour
Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.
List of 62 Additional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in 30 States Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Additional closings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBath&Beyond.com and BusinessInsider.com.
Proposed New Costco Would Include 800 Apartments and 400 Jobs
The venture will be the first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and LATimes.com.
McDonald's Most Controversial Location, Known As "The Beacon Of Chaos," To Close Permanently
The McDonald's location on Rideau Street in Ottawa, Canada, known as the "world's worst McDonald's" and "beacon of chaos," is set to close its doors this April. The restaurant has a long history of bizarre, dangerous, and unsanitary incidents, including a 2013 viral video of a huge brawl that involved a raccoon being used as a weapon. Despite shortening its hours in response to police concerns, the restaurant will officially close its doors in a few months.
Is that a 6-foot dinosaur in the Publix aisle? What the supermarket mascots look like
Meet Plato the Publixaurus.
Woman Says She Avoids Rising Grocery Prices by Buying Takeout: "Why am I going to the grocery store anymore?"
The sky-high prices at the grocery store have some customers turning to takeout to save money. And while ordering out may sound like an expensive proposition, one TikTok user recently showed that takeout can be the more economical option.
Retail Giant Aldi Expanding Aggressively: Dozens Of Brand-New Grocery Stores Opening Across US – See The Locations!
Aldi is a well-known German-owned retailer that has been growing rapidly in the US over the past few years. It operates a vast distribution center that is expected to serve 100 stores and reach 8 million customers. The company is looking to expand further in the South of the US and open 13 new stores in the Gulf Coast region, where it has already been quite successful.
This Woman's Basic Grocery List Cost $10 In 2020, $11 In 2022, And A Whole Lot More In 2023
"Towards the end of 2020, I went to Walmart and purchased everything for $10.09 and made a week's worth of meals for one person. This week I went back again and purchased those same items..."
nrn.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken passes 100 units, plots steep growth
Dave’s Hot Chicken was born five years ago in a parking lot in East Hollywood and has quickly zoomed past 100 locations, from its birthplace in Los Angeles to Brooklyn, Canada and Dubai. The brand plans to open an additional 70 locations this year, according to Bill Phelps, CEO...
Aldi Takes The Crown As Most Popular Grocery Store In America
Everyone likes a fast, hassle-free grocery shopping experience where they can buy their food at low prices. This is exactly what you get at Aldi, which is likely one of the reasons the chain was voted as the most popular grocery store in America in 2022, based on the results of an online poll.
nrn.com
With a new prototype, Sweet Chick thinks now is the time to expand
Sweet Chick is a five-unit chain based in New York City that’s become home to rappers, singers, and creatives alike. CEO and founder John Seymour, alongside partner and musician Nas, says the vibe of the restaurant is catered to those in a creative field. That’s not to say that the only customer base at Sweet Chick is creatives, though.
Comments / 0