hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Walmart raises minimum wage as retail labor market remains tight

Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour for store employees. Starting in early March, the retailer's U.S. average wage is expected to be more than $17.50. The company, which is the nation's largest private employer, is also sweetening its college tuition program and creating more high-paid roles at its auto centers.
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

Walmart to raise average hourly wage to more than $17.50 an hour

Walmart said Tuesday it would raise the average hourly wage of its associates to more than $17.50 an hour — up from about $17 an hour. In a note to employees published on Walmart's website, John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the move is part of an effort to strengthen the retail giant's jobs and invest in its people.
Ty D.

McDonald's Most Controversial Location, Known As "The Beacon Of Chaos," To Close Permanently

The McDonald's location on Rideau Street in Ottawa, Canada, known as the "world's worst McDonald's" and "beacon of chaos," is set to close its doors this April. The restaurant has a long history of bizarre, dangerous, and unsanitary incidents, including a 2013 viral video of a huge brawl that involved a raccoon being used as a weapon. Despite shortening its hours in response to police concerns, the restaurant will officially close its doors in a few months.
Ty D.

Retail Giant Aldi Expanding Aggressively: Dozens Of Brand-New Grocery Stores Opening Across US – See The Locations!

Aldi is a well-known German-owned retailer that has been growing rapidly in the US over the past few years. It operates a vast distribution center that is expected to serve 100 stores and reach 8 million customers. The company is looking to expand further in the South of the US and open 13 new stores in the Gulf Coast region, where it has already been quite successful.
nrn.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken passes 100 units, plots steep growth

Dave’s Hot Chicken was born five years ago in a parking lot in East Hollywood and has quickly zoomed past 100 locations, from its birthplace in Los Angeles to Brooklyn, Canada and Dubai. The brand plans to open an additional 70 locations this year, according to Bill Phelps, CEO...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Aldi Takes The Crown As Most Popular Grocery Store In America

Everyone likes a fast, hassle-free grocery shopping experience where they can buy their food at low prices. This is exactly what you get at Aldi, which is likely one of the reasons the chain was voted as the most popular grocery store in America in 2022, based on the results of an online poll.
IOWA STATE
nrn.com

With a new prototype, Sweet Chick thinks now is the time to expand

Sweet Chick is a five-unit chain based in New York City that’s become home to rappers, singers, and creatives alike. CEO and founder John Seymour, alongside partner and musician Nas, says the vibe of the restaurant is catered to those in a creative field. That’s not to say that the only customer base at Sweet Chick is creatives, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

