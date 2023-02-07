ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SFGate

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Stunning Beach House Made of Glass Charms the SoCal Market for $7.5M

An award-winning architectural design in Manhattan Beach, CA, is a showstopper of a beach house. The concrete, steel, and glass home offers unobstructed ocean views. “I've never seen anything like it," says Lauren Forbes with Compass. She's co-listing the home with Todd Jones of Rodeo Realty. "There are two separate wings on the top that almost look like trains or beautiful glass buildings that are separated.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
SFGate

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 12, 2023. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with dangerous. rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara. County Central Coast Beaches. *...
LOS ANGELES, CA

