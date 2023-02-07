Read full article on original website
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Lionel Messi Wears No.10 Jersey For PSG As Neymar Reverts To No.11 In Coupe de France
Messi has worn no.30 in every Ligue 1 and Champions League appearance for PSG since joining from Barcelona in 2021.
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Why isn't Man Utd vs Leeds on TV this week?
Manchester United take on Leeds on Wednesday night, but the game will not be televised in the UK.
Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes, 17, signs for Barcelona as he follows in legendary dad’s footsteps
THE son of Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has followed in his father's footsteps and signed for the club. Joao de Assis Moreira, known as Joao Mendes, has joined the Catalan giants after being on trial since January. The 17-year-old was previously at Brazilian side Cruzerio before his contract was terminated. He...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Lionel Messi Posts Video Of Son Ciro Showing Off Goalkeeping And Rapping Skills
Messi took to Instagram to post a video of his youngest son displaying some sharp goalkeeping skills while rapping about Argentina's World Cup win.
BBC
Leeds: Patrick Bamford a 'joke' for criticising Jesse Marsch tactics - Chris Sutton
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is a "joke" for criticising Jesse Marsch's tactics in the defeat at Nottingham Forest, says ex-forward Chris Sutton. Bamford said Sunday's 1-0 loss was "difficult" because Forest's centre-backs "just had me to concentrate on". Marsch was sacked on Monday after seven Premier League games without...
Yardbarker
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Yardbarker
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez turns down Premier League approach
Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez has opted to continue his coaching development with the B team at Valdebebas, despite an offer from the Premier League. Leeds United are on the hunt for a new manager after dismissing Jesse Marsch on Monday, having seen a significant fall off in results. Spanish...
SkySports
Leeds reporter notebook: Who is on Leeds' shortlist for next boss? When will appointment be made?
Who's on the shortlist? When will appointment be made? Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton provides an update on Leeds' search for a new boss. Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of the team for Leeds' trip to Manchester United on Wednesday, and interviews to find a successor to Marsch are already under way, but the frontrunners on Leeds United's shortlist are all currently in jobs.
BBC
FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search
There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
sporf.com
Christian Eriksen: How long will the Manchester United star be out for?
Christian Eriksen has made a monumental impact at Old Trafford throughout the season. But for now, Erik ten Hag will have to find a way to make his side tick without the Danish international. While Saturday marked a big win for Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA...
Prem clubs circle as Juventus set to let FIVE stars leave on free transfers including World Cup winners & Man Utd target
JUVENTUS could be forced to let FIVE players leave on free transfers at the end of the season. The Old Lady were hit with a 15-point deduction last month following a transfer scam with Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici. This came after their ENTIRE board of directors resigned from their...
BBC
Football Focus: How a typo led to Casemiro's famous football name
For nearly his entire career, he's had his name misspelled on the back of his shirt - So how did Casimiro come to be known as Casemiro?. Football Focus reporter Caroline De Moraes finds out... Available to UK users only. Watch Football Focus on BBCiPlayer. Get everything Man Utd -...
Watch Lionel Messi’s hilarious reaction to Sergio Ramos’ PSG goal in shock French Cup defeat to Marseille
LIONEL MESSI had a brilliant reaction when Sergio Ramos scored against Marseille in the French Cup. The former Real Madrid star headed in an equaliser for the French giants as it cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's earlier goal. The goal led to a brilliant reaction from Messi, who was watching on.
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Locatelli interest, Gunners favourite for Tielemans, £62m Mac Allister price – updates
ARSENAL are interested in signing Italy star Manuel Locatelli, reports say. The Gunners are also favourites to sign Youri Tielemans on a free transfer this summer when his Leicester City contract expires, according to reports. The Belgian, 25, was heavily linked with the Gunners last year as he entered the...
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
