Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Leeds United: Where did it go wrong for Jesse Marsch and who could replace him?
Leeds United are looking for their third manager in less than year after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. After replacing Marcelo Bielsa, the American helped Leeds avoid relegation on the final day of last season. But they are 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference after 20 games...
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
Report: Chelsea Tried To Sign Sofyan Amrabat In January
Chelsea attempted to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the January transfer window.
Carlos Corberán signs new West Brom deal to rule himself out of Leeds move
West Brom head coach Carlos Corberán has signed a contract extension to rule himself out of the running for the vacant Leeds job
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
Newcastle make a major breakthrough on plans to improve St James' Park
EXCLUSIVE BY CRAIG HOPE: Sportsmail can reveal that the Strawberry Place site is now under the ownership of the club and long-term options will be explored to see if they can increase the capacity.
Soccer-Galatasaray sign Italy midfielder Zaniolo from Roma
Feb 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has completed a move to Turkish side Galatasaray, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Italian media reported Zaniolo has signed a 4-1/2-year deal, adding Galatasaray would pay Roma 16.5 million euros ($17.70 million) and a further 13 million euros in add-ons.
Cricket-Yorkshire admit four charges after investigation into racism claims
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Yorkshire County Cricket Club has admitted liability to four amended charges including a failure to address and take adequate action against racist and discriminatory language, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
Michael Vaughan set to be only charged individual to appear at racism hearing
Former England captain Michael Vaughan is the only charged individual still set to appear at a disciplinary hearing at the start of next month in relation to racism allegations made by his ex-Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday that former Yorkshire player and bowling coach Richard Pyrah had informed it he would not be attending, joining Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain in refusing to engage with the process.However, the Cricket Discipline Commission panel will still hear the charges against those five individuals in their absence. The other individual charged,...
Comments / 0