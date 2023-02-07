Read full article on original website
Have You Seen The Michigan Version Of The Statue Of Liberty?
I wasn't even aware these existed until my Aunt reached out to me, who knows I love a good Northern Michigan adventure, sent this to me. Let's be honest too, who wouldn't love a new destination to check out the next time you head up north?. We aren't just talking...
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
Are Short-Term Rentals The Future Of Downtown Traverse City's Upper Floors?
Short-term rentals (STRs) are hitting downtown Traverse City like never before. Last year, redevelopment of the Golden Shoes building brought four new vacation rentals to the second floor, and similar projects are currently underway at several other downtown buildings. Given that demand for office real estate in Traverse City has been tepid since the start of the pandemic, could STRs be the future for downtown TC’s upper floor spaces? The Ticker investigates.
Restaurant Round Table: Turning Up the Heat
Owners of local eateries chime in on staffing, food costs, and tip credit changes. An extinction-level event: That’s what some experts predicted the COVID-19 pandemic would prove to be for the restaurant industry. Take a look back to March 2020, as restaurants shut their doors and the world went into lockdown, and you’ll see more than a few nightmare headlines spurred by the predictions of celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, who forecasted that 75 percent of restaurants wouldn’t make it through the pandemic.
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior
The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
Tree Removal To Start In Slabtown Ahead Of Madison/Jefferson Reconstruction
Crews from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer Inc. will begin a tree removal project next week in Slabtown Neighborhood in preparation for a city project this spring to reconstruct Madison Street and Jefferson Avenue. Tree removal will start Tuesday along Madison and Jefferson, with work expected to be completed by...
Michigan woman accused of stealing nearly $30K from relative to send to online 'boyfriend'
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a relative, so she could send it to a "boyfriend" she met online, police said. Michigan State Police received a tip about embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in October 2022. They investigated and discovered that Elaine Frances Baldwin, 67, of Frederic, was stealing the money and sending it to an address in California after her online "boyfriend" asked her to send gift cards and cash.
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
Woman Dies After Pickup Smashes Into Her SUV, Rogers City Police Say
The Rogers City Police Department said Wednesday that a 58-year-old Rogers City woman was killed after a pickup hit her SUV as she was leaving a Family Fare parking lot. Police said two people were in the SUV at the time and that the driver was killed. She was turning onto Bradley Highway when it was hit by a pickup truck heading north on the highway.
Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."
