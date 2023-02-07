ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Don’t Even Know What to Say!’ Morning Joe Crew Stunned Melania Trump Just Wandered Into Situation Room During Top Secret Raid

By Tommy Christopher
 5 days ago
Julio
3d ago

This Russian asset is allowed to be in the situation room while a execution is unfolding and gets to have complete observation of the operation . Now we know how Russia , China and Korea got there briefing of the operation .

MyAudacity
2d ago

You think Melania has seen the classified documents Trump stole? Putin couldn’t have chosen a better handler for his asset.

Karen Newton
10h ago

every commenter on here sounds ridiculous. Guess they are all Democrats! We all know Jill Biden and the Easter bunny are everywhere that Joe goes!

