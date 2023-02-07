Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersKenosha, WI
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Walmart to Close its Remaining Pickup-Only Stores, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
Walmart appears to soon be ending its experiment of pickup-only stores with both prototype locations - one in the Chicago suburbs and the other in northwest Arkansas - among recently announced store closures. Earlier this week, the Chicago Tribune reported Walmart plans to shutter its pickup-only location in Lincolnwood, 6840...
Quick Probe into Vallas Suburban Residency Now Closed
With a little over two weeks until the Chicago mayoral election, one of the race's front-runners is expressing disappointment over a story that seemed to suggest he didn’t meet the residency requirement or claimed deductions he was not entitled to. WTTW reported in an exclusive story that Vallas claimed...
Photos: Chicago 2023 Auto Show Kicks Off
From concept cars to brand new electric vehicles, nearly 1,000 automobiles are on display at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.
Man Killed in Rogers Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning, police say. According to authorities, officers received a shots-fired call and discovered the man lying on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf at approximately 1:50 a.m. He had been shot in the left...
How to Watch NBC 5's Upcoming Chicago Mayoral Forum
You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.
As Spring Draws Closer, Daylight Saving Time Starts in Exactly One Month
Sunday marks a promising day on the calendar, as the U.S. is now just one month away from the start of daylight saving time. The annual tradition of springing clocks forward will take place on Sunday, March 12, and will take Chicago’s sunset time and push it all the way to 6:54 p.m.
Suspect in Nashville Homicide Arrested in Joliet, Police Say
Police in Joliet have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek late last year in Nashville, Tennessee, according to authorities and WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville. In a news release, the Joliet Police Department said it previously developed...
‘Justice For Julian:' Family and Friends Hold Prayer Vigil For 18-Year-old Shot In Chicago's Ashburn Neighborhood
An 18-year-old man from south suburban Alsip is in critical condition after being shot while riding in a car with friends in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood, according to his family. “My nephew is just a good kid and for him to go through this, it’s hard,” said the victim’s aunt,...
Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections
The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
Chiefs' Nick Allegretti, Chicago-Area Native, Welcomes Super Bowl Twins
Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday, with a third apparently on the way. Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls...
NBC Chicago
Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Good Samaritan in Edgewater
A 23-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man who attempted to intervene on a previous attack of a man and a woman in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood late Wednesday night. Isis Monae, of the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road, was arrested approximately 13 hours...
2 Children, 1 Adult Seriously Injured in I-57 Crash on Chicago's Far South Side
Two children and an adult were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 57 Sunday morning, according to fire officials. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 11:43 a.m. near the outbound Bishop Ford Expressway exit on the inbound side of I-57.
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
Brittney Griner Attends WM Phoenix Open Golf Tournament
WNBA star Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison. Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole. Last month in her first...
Sky Land Marina Mabrey, Send Diamond DeShields to Wings in Four-Team Trade
Sky land Mabrey, send DeShields to Wings in four-team trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky continue to shake up their roster, and they got three other teams involved on Saturday. Marina Mabrey is the latest Sky addition as part of a four-team trade with the Dallas...
NBC Chicago
Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Highland Park Shooting, Gifted Mobility Bike
Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old boy who was left fighting for his life after the Highland Park parade shooting on July 4, has been gifted a mobility bike thanks to donations through "Project Mobility." Project Mobility is an organization that works to provide modified bicycles to improve mobility for individuals with...
After Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Bears Release 2023 Season Hype Vid
Bears getting hyped for 2023 season, already originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Are you ready for football to return already? Because the Bears sure are. Just moments after the Chiefs wrapped up a thrilling Super Bowl win over the Eagles, the Bears tweeted out a video getting ready for the 2023 season.
23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham
A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Swept by Jets in Season Series
10 observations: Blackhawks swept by Jets in season series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks were swept in the season series by the Jets, who won...
Chicago's Forecast Calls for Mild Conditions, Plenty of Sunshine
If you are a fan of warm weather and sunshine, then Sunday is going to be the day for you, as above-average temperatures and clear skies will be on deck for most of the day. According to forecast models, a dome of high pressure will continue to keep things clear in the Chicago area, with mostly sunny skies expected during the daylight hours.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0