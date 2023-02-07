ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Quick Probe into Vallas Suburban Residency Now Closed

With a little over two weeks until the Chicago mayoral election, one of the race's front-runners is expressing disappointment over a story that seemed to suggest he didn’t meet the residency requirement or claimed deductions he was not entitled to. WTTW reported in an exclusive story that Vallas claimed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Killed in Rogers Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning, police say. According to authorities, officers received a shots-fired call and discovered the man lying on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf at approximately 1:50 a.m. He had been shot in the left...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How to Watch NBC 5's Upcoming Chicago Mayoral Forum

You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections

The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Good Samaritan in Edgewater

A 23-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man who attempted to intervene on a previous attack of a man and a woman in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood late Wednesday night. Isis Monae, of the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road, was arrested approximately 13 hours...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Brittney Griner Attends WM Phoenix Open Golf Tournament

WNBA star Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison. Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole. Last month in her first...
PHOENIX, IL
NBC Chicago

23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Swept by Jets in Season Series

10 observations: Blackhawks swept by Jets in season series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks were swept in the season series by the Jets, who won...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Forecast Calls for Mild Conditions, Plenty of Sunshine

If you are a fan of warm weather and sunshine, then Sunday is going to be the day for you, as above-average temperatures and clear skies will be on deck for most of the day. According to forecast models, a dome of high pressure will continue to keep things clear in the Chicago area, with mostly sunny skies expected during the daylight hours.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy